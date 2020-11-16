Virgin Galactic Reschedules Test Flight Due To New Mexico Lockdown
Virgin Galactic has rescheduled a test flight planned from its New Mexico spaceport later this week after the U.S. state imposed fresh COVID19 restrictions, billionaire Richard Branson's space tourism firm said on Monday.
The company is aiming to obtain a commercial operating license from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after conducting a certain number of test flights.
Virgin Galactic’s latest space test flight was planned for between Nov. 19-23, and will now be rescheduled for another time.
New Mexico has enacted a stay-at-home order through Nov. 30 amid surging coronavirus cases.
Virgin Galactic has said it has 600 customers who have signed up to fly a suborbital flight for $250,000 a ticket, and more than 400 more who have expressed interest.
