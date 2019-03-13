English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vistara Gets Govt Nod to Fly International Routes, Maiden Flight May Land in Colombo
Last year, Vistara had initially hoped to launch international flights after meeting a requirement for 20 aircraft in its fleet.
Vistara airlines. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Vistara, the joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Ltd, received the Modi government’s approval to launch international flights. The airline’s final hurdle was cleared by the aviation ministry just before the election dates were announced, reported the CNBCTV18.com.
Last year, Vistara had initially hoped to launch international flights after meeting a requirement for 20 aircraft in its fleet. The airline is likely to launch its inaugural international flight to Colombo in the summer using the open skies arrangement India has with Sri Lanka, the report said. However, the airline has not decided on a date yet as it depends on a number of factors.
Vistara had to use one jet earmarked for international flying in the domestic market, CEO Leslie Thng told reporters at the CAPA India conference in February, adding that delays in regulatory approvals for international flights have had only a limited impact on the airline.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
