Vistara Inducts 21st Plane, Becomes Eligible for International Operations

Full service carrier Vistara on Thursday became eligible to fly on overseas routes with the induction of the 21st aircraft in the fleet.The 21st aircraft, an Airbus A320 Neo plane landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 0336 hours on Thursday, the airline said in a release.The new aircraft will be deployed to further strengthen the airline's domestic network, it added."There's great excitement among all of us at Vistara, as we prepare ourselves for taking the next leap in our journey to fly international. The arrival of our 21st aircraft makes this phase even more special," Leslie Thng, CEO, Vistara said."It enables us to strengthen our network further, which gives us the opportunity to offer more choices in terms of frequencies to our ever-growing base of loyal customers," he added.Vistaras A320 neo aircraft comes in its unique cabin configuration of 158 seats (8 Business Class, 24 Premium Economy and 126 Economy Class).The New Delhi-based Vistara currently operates over 800 flights per week to 22 destinations across India.