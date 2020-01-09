Vistara Launches 48-hour Sale with Fares Starting Rs 995 to Mark 5th Anniversary

In order to mark its 5th anniversary, Vistara has launched a special sale on Thursday, offering discounted air fares on domestic and international routes.

“To celebrate the 5 sensational years of Vistara, we are delighted to announce a special 48-hour sale with attractive fares! The sale fares are available for all three classes of travel across our domestic and international network,” Vistara said.

The airline said that all-inclusive one-way fares for domestic flights start from Rs 995 for economy class, Rs 1,995 for premium economy and Rs 5,555 for business class; while fares on international routes start at Rs 14,555 for economy class, Rs 19,995 for premium economy and Rs 35,555 for business class.

Flight ticket bookings under the sale are open for 48 hours only, ending on midnight of 10 January. The offer is valid for travel between 25 January and 30 September 2020 (both dates included). A minimum of 15 days advance purchase is required to make bookings.

Under the offer, fares for the Mumbai to Delhi route start at Rs 2,955, Delhi to Goa at Rs 3,555, Chennai to Mumbai at Rs 2,055, Delhi to Bengaluru at Rs 3,355, Mumbai to Kolkata at Rs 3,155, etc. On international routes, the Delhi to Bangkok fares start at Rs 14,995, Delhi to Singapore at Rs 20,495, Mumbai to Dubai at Rs 18,555, among others.

In addition to the discounted fares, customers can also enjoy cashback offers when booking directly with the airline using a valid Bank of Baroda or RBL Bank Credit Card. On domestic routes, customers can avail a cashback of Rs 500 on one-way and Rs 1,000 on round-trip flights, while on international routes, a cashback of Rs 1,000 on one-way and Rs 2,000 on round-trip flights is offered.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.