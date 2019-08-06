Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Vistara to Connect Bangkok with Delhi, starting August 27

Vistara will kickstart its international operations from August 6 with a flight to Singapore from New Delhi. This will be followed by the launch of services on the Mumbai-Singapore route from August 7.

PTI

Updated:August 6, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vistara to Connect Bangkok with Delhi, starting August 27
Representational Image. (Picture: Vistara twitter/ @airvistara)
Loading...

Mumbai: Tata-SIA promoted full service carrier Vistara on Tuesday announced the addition of Bangkok as its third international destination after Singapore and Dubai even as it is set to launch flights on the overseas routes from August 6.

Vistara will commence services on the Delhi-Bangkok route from August 27 with an Airbus A32neo plane, the airline said in a release. The domestic private carrier is 51 per cent owned by Tata Sons along with 49 per cent stake of SIA.

Bangkok as a key gateway to Thailand continues to boost international commerce, trade and tourism in the Thailand, making the business case more promising for us," said Leslie Thng, chief executive officer, Vistara in the release.

Vistara will kickstart its international operations from August 6 with a flight to Singapore from New Delhi. This will be followed by the launch of services on the Mumbai-Singapore route from August 7.

Vistara on Monday, announced the launch of services to Dubai from New Delhi, starting August 21.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,976.85 +277.01 ( +0.75%)

NIFTY 50

10,948.25 +85.65 ( +0.79%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,128.30 -1.32
HDFC Bank 2,189.10 0.45
ICICI Bank 410.25 1.89
Yes Bank 85.35 5.24
HDFC 2,189.90 1.74
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 85.40 5.30
Essel Propack 130.05 2.20
ICICI Bank 410.40 1.94
Indiabulls Hsg 514.10 7.87
Bharti Airtel 368.40 3.18
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 514.05 7.82
Yes Bank 85.35 5.24
Bajaj Finance 3,272.25 3.55
Tech Mahindra 670.60 3.48
Eicher Motors 17,010.75 3.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 85.40 5.30
Bajaj Finance 3,268.40 3.41
Bharti Airtel 368.40 3.18
Maruti Suzuki 5,831.75 2.88
Asian Paints 1,566.30 2.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 312.45 -5.59
Cipla 500.15 -3.61
Power Grid Corp 198.10 -1.52
TCS 2,214.90 -1.50
Reliance 1,128.30 -1.32
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 198.10 -1.52
TCS 2,215.45 -1.47
Reliance 1,128.00 -1.31
Tata Motors 122.55 -0.97
Bajaj Auto 2,600.00 -0.77
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram