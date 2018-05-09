GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Vodafone Confirms $22 Billion Purchase of Liberty Global's Assets

Vodafone said adding Liberty's cable TV and broadband services to its mobile operations would create the first truly converged pan-European company able to take on former incumbents like Deutsche Telekom.

Reuters

Updated:May 9, 2018, 1:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vodafone Confirms $22 Billion Purchase of Liberty Global's Assets
New Vodafone prepaid plans have been rolled out. (File photo)
London: Vodafone has agreed to pay $21.8 billion to buy Liberty Global's assets in Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania to take on rivals with a broader offer of superfast cable TV, broadband and mobile.

The world's second-largest mobile operator had held repeated talks with John Malone's Liberty in recent years in a bid to broaden its offering and better compete in Europe with former monopolies such as Deutsche Telekom.

Vodafone will get access to 54 million homes on its cable and fibre network and enable it to cross sell a range of services to those customers, while also taking out costs.

The deal, one of the biggest in Vodafone's history, follows a similar move in Spain where Vodafone bought cable operator Ono and is designed to help the group meet customer demand for a single package of fast communications services.

"Vodafone will become Europe's leading next generation network owner, serving the largest number of mobile customers and households across the EU," Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said.

Vodafone said combining the companies' operations would generate cost savings of about 535 million euros a year before integration costs by the fifth year after the deal completes.

The two companies, which already have a joint venture in the Netherlands which is excluded from the deal, restarted talks in February about Vodafone buying Liberty's assets in the other continental European countries where they overlap.

Liberty will continue to own the Virgin Media network in Britain.

The deal is likely to face a lengthy regulatory approval process, with rivals such as Deutsche arguing that it will give Vodafone too much control of the market. Both sides are targeting a completion by around the middle of 2019.

A break fee of 250 million euros will be payable to the British company, in certain circumstances, if the deal does not complete.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,319.35 +103.03 ( +0.29%)

Nifty 50

10,741.70 +23.90 ( +0.22%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 208.80 +6.50 +3.21
Tata Motors 341.95 +9.80 +2.95
Jubilant Food 2,555.10 -5.25 -0.21
ICICI Bank 306.80 -2.50 -0.81
Arvind 438.40 +18.35 +4.37
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 208.60 +5.80 +2.86
HEG 3,174.25 +237.05 +8.07
Graphite India 775.75 +42.80 +5.84
Cholamandalam 1,602.20 -58.55 -3.53
Firstsource Sol 72.25 +7.85 +12.19
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 341.95 +9.80 +2.95
Titan Company 985.70 +17.60 +1.82
TCS 3,489.30 +48.10 +1.40
UPL 731.30 +9.80 +1.36
Yes Bank 347.85 +4.55 +1.33
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 341.35 +9.25 +2.79
Asian Paints 1,224.10 +18.50 +1.53
TCS 3,489.05 +48.00 +1.39
Axis Bank 548.60 +7.35 +1.36
Yes Bank 347.85 +4.50 +1.31
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
UltraTechCement 3,966.25 -97.85 -2.41
BPCL 385.45 -7.15 -1.82
Lupin 762.15 -12.70 -1.64
Sun Pharma 506.15 -5.30 -1.04
Bajaj Finance 1,849.10 -19.30 -1.03
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 506.30 -5.20 -1.02
Maruti Suzuki 8,713.60 -61.55 -0.70
ICICI Bank 307.10 -2.15 -0.70
Wipro 270.50 -1.80 -0.66
M&M 860.05 -5.55 -0.64
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You