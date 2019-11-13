Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Vodafone Idea, Lupin, Adani Ports, Britannia Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Vodafone Idea Ltd shares dropped 7.5% after Vodafone Group Plc said its future in India is shaky unless the central government stopped hitting operators with higher taxes and charges.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 13, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
Vodafone Idea, Lupin, Adani Ports, Britannia Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Representative image.

Indian stocks were swinging between negative and positive zones on Wednesday, i.e. 13 November, in volatile trade. At 11:35 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading flat at 40,347.49, up 2.4 points, while the Nifty 50 index stood at 11,911.75, down 1.7 points.

Vodafone Idea, Lupin, Adani Ports, Britannia Industries, Godrej Industries and Zee Entertainment were among the key stocks in news today.

Read on to know more:

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares dropped 7.5% after Vodafone Group Plc said its future in India is shaky unless the central government stopped hitting operators with higher taxes and charges.

Lupin: Lupin Ltd shares gained over 3% after the company announced that it has agreed to sell its entire stake in Japanese unit Kyowa Pharmaceutical for 57.26 billion yen (around Rs 3,690 crore).

Adani Ports: Adani Ports Ltd shares fell 2.2% after consolidated net profit declined 72.4% to Rs 1,059.2 crore in the September quarter, while revenue inched up 8.2% to Rs 2,821.2 crore.

Britannia: Britannia Industries Ltd shares surged 5.7% after Q2 profit rose 32.9% to Rs 402.7 crore compared with a year ago.

Godrej Industries: Godrej Industries Ltd shares jumped 6.4% after Q2 net profit climbed 95.7% to Rs 372 crore compared with a year ago.

Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 3.4% after a news report said that Essel Group will soon sell pledged shares of the company via block trades to institutional investors.

Hindalco: Hindalco Industries Ltd shares slipped 2% after consolidated net profit was down 33% to Rs 974 crore in the September quarter, while revenue slipped 8.8% to Rs 29,657 crore.

Coal India: Coal India Ltd shares rose 3% but later erased all its gains to trade flat. The company’s profit jumped 14.2% to Rs 3,522.9 crore in the September quarter.

