English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vodafone Idea Pays Around Rs 3,043 Crore to Govt Towards Deferred Spectrum Dues: Report

Representative image.

Representative image.

VIL has so far paid Rs 3,500 crore in two tranches towards its AGR liabilities. The sources in the Department of Telecommunications confirmed that the company has made the payment of around Rs 3,043 crore towards deferred spectrum liability.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 2:58 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Troubled Vodafone Idea on Tuesday paid about Rs 3,043 crore to the telecom department towards deferred spectrum dues, sources said. Defered spectrum dues are essentially instalment payments that are made by telcos for airwaves bought in past auctions. The move assumes significance as VIL has been under financial pressure and is confronted with AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) liabilities of over Rs 53,000 crore.

VIL has so far paid Rs 3,500 crore in two tranches towards its AGR liabilities. The sources in Department of Telecommunications confirmed that the company has made the payment of around Rs 3,043 crore towards deferred spectrum liability. This is the last lot of payments that telcos will make towards deferred spectrum liabilities, as the Union Cabinet had late last year approved a two year's moratorium on such spectrum payment dues.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story