Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Vodafone Idea Shares Continue to Fall; Drop 5 Percent Post SC Ruling

Vodafone Idea's scrip tumbled 5.08 per cent to close at Rs 4.11 on the BSE. During the day, it plummeted 15.47 per cent to Rs 3.66 -- its 52-week low.

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2019, 11:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vodafone Idea Shares Continue to Fall; Drop 5 Percent Post SC Ruling
(Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: Shares of Vodafone Idea further declined 5 per cent on Friday after the Supreme Court allowed the Centre's plea to recover adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of about Rs 92,000 crore from telecom service providers.

Vodafone Idea's scrip tumbled 5.08 per cent to close at Rs 4.11 on the BSE. During the day, it plummeted 15.47 per cent to Rs 3.66 -- its 52-week low.

The company's scrip had plunged 23.36 per cent on Thursday after the apex court's verdict.

Bharti Airtel also fell by 2.59 per cent to Rs 362.80 during the day but later closed at Rs 375.80, up 0.90 per cent.

In a setback to telecom service providers, the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Centre's plea to recover AGR of about Rs 92,000 crore from them.

The decision will have a big impact on the sector as it is already in huge financial distress, said Prashant Singhal, Emerging Markets TMT Leader, EY.

Bharti Airtel on Thursday said the Supreme Court's verdict on AGR will weaken viability of the telecom sector, and the government must review its impact and find ways to mitigate financial burden on the already stressed industry.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,583.90 +1.30 ( +0.01%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 281.55 7.26
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
Interglobe Avi 1,467.80 -11.84
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.16
Piramal Enter 1,592.35 -7.59
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,228.70 -0.59
SBI 281.60 7.19
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.18
Piramal Enter 1,590.40 -7.73
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
SBI 281.55 7.26
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.16
Cipla 459.85 2.91
Sun Pharma 417.50 2.85
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
SBI 281.60 7.19
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.18
Sun Pharma 417.05 2.72
TCS 2,125.05 2.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 217.00 -8.65
Tata Motors 126.85 -4.98
Titan Company 1,335.00 -2.88
UltraTechCement 4,196.60 -2.67
JSW Steel 217.35 -2.47
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 126.95 -4.87
Vedanta 142.05 -2.47
HDFC 2,102.90 -2.01
Kotak Mahindra 1,587.90 -1.57
Hero Motocorp 2,655.60 -1.52
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram