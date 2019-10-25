Vodafone Idea Shares Continue to Fall; Drop 5 Percent Post SC Ruling
Vodafone Idea's scrip tumbled 5.08 per cent to close at Rs 4.11 on the BSE. During the day, it plummeted 15.47 per cent to Rs 3.66 -- its 52-week low.
(Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Shares of Vodafone Idea further declined 5 per cent on Friday after the Supreme Court allowed the Centre's plea to recover adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of about Rs 92,000 crore from telecom service providers.
Vodafone Idea's scrip tumbled 5.08 per cent to close at Rs 4.11 on the BSE. During the day, it plummeted 15.47 per cent to Rs 3.66 -- its 52-week low.
The company's scrip had plunged 23.36 per cent on Thursday after the apex court's verdict.
Bharti Airtel also fell by 2.59 per cent to Rs 362.80 during the day but later closed at Rs 375.80, up 0.90 per cent.
In a setback to telecom service providers, the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Centre's plea to recover AGR of about Rs 92,000 crore from them.
The decision will have a big impact on the sector as it is already in huge financial distress, said Prashant Singhal, Emerging Markets TMT Leader, EY.
Bharti Airtel on Thursday said the Supreme Court's verdict on AGR will weaken viability of the telecom sector, and the government must review its impact and find ways to mitigate financial burden on the already stressed industry.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|281.55
|7.26
|Yes Bank
|52.15
|7.97
|Interglobe Avi
|1,467.80
|-11.84
|ICICI Bank
|469.10
|3.16
|Piramal Enter
|1,592.35
|-7.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|1,228.70
|-0.59
|SBI
|281.60
|7.19
|Yes Bank
|52.15
|7.97
|ICICI Bank
|469.10
|3.18
|Piramal Enter
|1,590.40
|-7.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|52.15
|7.97
|SBI
|281.55
|7.26
|ICICI Bank
|469.10
|3.16
|Cipla
|459.85
|2.91
|Sun Pharma
|417.50
|2.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|52.15
|7.97
|SBI
|281.60
|7.19
|ICICI Bank
|469.10
|3.18
|Sun Pharma
|417.05
|2.72
|TCS
|2,125.05
|2.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|217.00
|-8.65
|Tata Motors
|126.85
|-4.98
|Titan Company
|1,335.00
|-2.88
|UltraTechCement
|4,196.60
|-2.67
|JSW Steel
|217.35
|-2.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|126.95
|-4.87
|Vedanta
|142.05
|-2.47
|HDFC
|2,102.90
|-2.01
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,587.90
|-1.57
|Hero Motocorp
|2,655.60
|-1.52
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Made In China Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy's Film Faulty in Parts
- Alexa, Open The Apple TV App: Apple TV+ Arrives on Amazon Fire TV Devices
- Bigg Boss 13: Twitter Wants Salman to Take Strict Action Against Shehnaz, Sidharth's Misbehaviour
- Virat Kohli Strikes Perfect Pose with Anushka Sharma in Throwback Holiday Picture
- If You Have These 17 Apps on Your Apple iPhone, Delete Them Now