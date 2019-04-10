LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Vodafone Idea Shares Jumps by 2% on Announcement of Rights Issue Worth Rs 25,000 Crore

In its BSE release, Vodafone Idea said that 20 billion fully paid up equity shares of face value Rs 10 will be available at Rs 12.50 by way of a rights issue to eligible equity shareholders.

News18.com

Updated:April 10, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vodafone Idea Shares Jumps by 2% on Announcement of Rights Issue Worth Rs 25,000 Crore
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of Vodafone Idea rose by 1.5 per cent on Wednesday, after the telecom major announced rights issue worth Rs 25,000 crore.
In March, the Board of Vodafone Idea had approved the rights issue to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore. The rights issue which opened on April 10 will close on April 24.

In its BSE release, India's largest telecom operator said that 20 billion fully paid up equity shares of face value Rs 10 will be available at Rs 12.50 by way of a rights issue to eligible equity shareholders as on the record date of April 2, 2019.

On Wednesday, Vodafone Idea said, "The rights entitlement is determined as 87 equity shares for 38 equity shares held by the eligible equity shareholders."

"We believe that the proceeds from the rights issue coupled with the monetisation of our stake in Indus Towers Limited will allow us to make the required investments in the business to achieve our strategic goals," said Balesh Sharma, CEO, Vodafone Idea.

The company stated that the last date for eligible shareholders to request a split application form is April 17.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,631.35 -307.87 ( -0.79%)

NIFTY 50

11,594.10 -77.85 ( -0.67%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,238.90 -2.11
Tata Motors 215.90 4.86
Indiabulls Hsg 826.60 -0.62
Reliance 1,332.25 -0.16
Yes Bank 268.80 -0.67
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,243.35 -2.04
Havells India 758.65 -0.43
Tata Motors 215.25 4.49
Indiabulls Hsg 826.40 -0.63
Yes Bank 268.80 -0.67
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 215.75 4.78
Cipla 546.10 2.65
Wipro 281.00 2.63
IOC 156.60 0.77
HUL 1,695.20 0.87
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 215.25 4.49
HUL 1,692.20 0.80
Kotak Mahindra 1,352.20 0.75
Bajaj Auto 2,933.40 0.51
Coal India 239.50 0.52
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 211.35 -2.67
Bharti Airtel 341.20 -2.96
TCS 2,042.95 -2.32
Asian Paints 1,413.00 -2.20
HDFC Bank 2,237.95 -2.16
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 341.45 -2.89
Asian Paints 1,416.05 -1.90
TCS 2,047.25 -1.96
HDFC Bank 2,243.35 -2.04
HCL Tech 1,098.60 -1.78
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram