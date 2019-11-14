Vodafone Idea Takes AGR Hit, Incurs Rs 50,921 Crore Loss in Second Quarter
This is the highest ever quarterly loss posted by any Indian company in recent memory.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Hit hard by the unpaid statutory dues, telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday posted a colossal Rs 50,921 crore loss for the second quarter ended September 30, and said it is in the process of filing a review petition on the adjusted gross revenue matter.
This is the highest ever quarterly loss posted by any Indian company in recent memory.
Vodafone Idea said that its ability to continue as going concern is dependent on obtaining relief from the government and positive outcome of the proposed legal remedy.
The SC order on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) matter "has significant financial implications for the industry", VIL said in a statement.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|498.65
|2.66
|Yes Bank
|68.75
|0.81
|SBI
|306.00
|-0.26
|Reliance
|1,462.75
|-0.65
|Indiabulls Hsg
|211.35
|-3.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Narayana Hruda
|304.85
|1.08
|Cipla
|451.50
|0.73
|Yes Bank
|68.75
|0.73
|Indiabulls Hsg
|211.20
|-3.25
|Cholamandalam
|309.15
|3.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|498.65
|2.66
|IOC
|136.85
|2.24
|Infosys
|705.30
|2.02
|Bajaj Finance
|4,210.55
|1.59
|HDFC Bank
|1,273.90
|1.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|498.75
|2.67
|Infosys
|705.35
|2.04
|Bajaj Finance
|4,211.95
|1.65
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,247.10
|1.28
|HDFC Bank
|1,273.70
|1.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|208.65
|-4.38
|Vedanta
|144.00
|-2.96
|Zee Entertain
|282.00
|-2.94
|IndusInd Bank
|1,375.10
|-2.76
|UltraTechCement
|4,003.40
|-2.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|143.95
|-2.90
|IndusInd Bank
|1,374.40
|-2.79
|Coal India
|202.25
|-2.39
|Tata Motors
|167.00
|-2.11
|Bharti Airtel
|362.65
|-1.59
