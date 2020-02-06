Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Vodafone Idea to Drop Brand 'Idea' From Postpaid Services

The company's prepaid customers will, however, continue to get services under both Vodafone and Idea brands.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 7:40 PM IST
Vodafone Idea to Drop Brand 'Idea' From Postpaid Services
New Delhi: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea will drop brand name "Idea" from its postpaid services, according to an announcement made by the company on Thursday.

The company's prepaid customers will, however, continue to get services under both Vodafone and Idea brands.

"Vodafone RED postpaid plans will be available to customers from all stores and digital channels of both Vodafone and Idea brands.

"While all new postpaid customers will be on-boarded directly to Vodafone RED plans as per their usage and preference, all existing customers of Idea Nirvana, the postpaid offering under the Idea brand, will be migrated to similar Vodafone RED plans," the company said in a statement.

Vodafone India and Idea Cellular merged their mobile businesses in August 2018 to create Vodafone Idea Ltd. Both the brands are synchronising their entire business.

The move to migrate postpaid customers to Vodafone Red is a part of the company's synergy plan.

"Beginning with Mumbai, this initiative will be rolled out in a phased manner to cover all circles over the next few months," the statement said.

The change is applicable to enterprise Idea postpaid customers as well.

"Prepaid products will continue to be offered under both Vodafone and Idea brands nationally across all circles via respective retail and digital channels enabling customers to enjoy a rich portfolio of services and benefits under their preferred brand," the statement said.

