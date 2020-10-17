News18 Logo

Volkswagen Raises Navistar Bid To $44.50/share To Clinch Trucks Deal

Volkswagen's trucks business Traton said on Friday it had agreed to raise its takeover bid for Navistar International Corp to $44.50 per share from $43, closing in on a deal that would extend its reach into North America.

  • First Published: October 17, 2020, 12:06 IST
