Volkswagen's Skoda Auto appoints Schaefer as chairman

PRAGUE The board of Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group , has chosen Thomas Schaefer, currently Volkswagen’s head in South Africa, as its chairman, Skoda said on Monday.

Schaefer will replace Bernhard Maier, who left at the end of July after nearly five years in charge.

Schaefer is taking his post with immediate effect. He joined Volkswagen from Mercedes-Benz in 2012.

Skoda said last Friday that it saw signs of recovery after first-half deliveries crashed 31% amid lockdowns.

Skoda is a bellwether for the Czech economy and the country’s biggest exporter with 1.24 million vehicles delivered in 2019.

