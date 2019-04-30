Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Wadia Group Stocks Plunge After Japan Sentences Ness Wadia to 2-year Jail Term

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. shares dropped as much as 17.6% to Rs102.85 apiece. Britannia Industries Ltd was down 2.9% to Rs2,882, while Bombay Burmah Trading Corp.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 30, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Wadia Group Stocks Plunge After Japan Sentences Ness Wadia to 2-year Jail Term
File photo of industrialist Ness Wadia.
Loading...
Wadia Group shares tumbled on Tuesday after media reports said that the group heir, Ness Wadia, has been sentenced to a two-year jail term in Japan over possession of drugs while on a skiing holiday.

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. shares dropped as much as 17.6% to Rs102.85 apiece. Britannia Industries Ltd was down 2.9% to Rs2,882, while Bombay Burmah Trading Corp. fell as much as 6.3% to Rs1,190.35. National Peroxide Ltd shares were also trading down 5.5% to Rs2,656 apiece.

The Wadia Group clarified that Ness Wadia is currently in India and the two-year jail sentence in Japan will not impact any of his responsibilities. A spokesperson for the Wadia Group said, “Ness Wadia is in India... It is a suspended sentence. Hence it will not impact Ness Wadia in the discharge of any of his responsibilities and he will continue to play the role that he has done hitherto, both within the group and outside.”

A suspended sentence refers to a judicial punishment which is not enforced unless a further crime is committed during a specified period.
Wadia, 47, was reportedly arrested at the New Chitose Airport in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido in early March this year after the customs officials found 25 gm of ‘cannabis resin’ in his trouser pockets. The Sapporo District Court handed him a two-year prison sentence, which was suspended for five years, according to media reports.

Wadia admitted to the possession of drugs, saying it was for his personal use, the reports added. He spent a period in detention before his indictment on 20 March and an undisclosed period of detention before a court hearing.

Ness Wadia is the son of Nusli Wadia, who heads the 283-year-old Wadia Group that is worth $7.9 billion and has interests in textiles, aviation, food and real estate, among other sectors.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,031.55 -35.78 ( -0.09%)

NIFTY 50

11,748.15 -6.50 ( -0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 168.00 -29.17
Reliance 1,392.80 0.00
Maruti Suzuki 6,666.40 -2.58
Axis Bank 766.85 0.91
IndusInd Bank 1,606.50 -5.44
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Mindtree 981.30 0.52
Yes Bank 168.00 -29.23
Reliance 1,391.80 0.03
Maruti Suzuki 6,658.70 -2.54
Indiabulls Hsg 695.20 -5.77
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 308.35 4.88
HCL Tech 1,183.35 3.83
Zee Entertain 432.60 3.57
IOC 158.05 3.40
Hindalco 206.05 2.44
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,183.35 4.00
Tata Steel 556.45 2.10
HDFC Bank 2,315.50 1.77
Infosys 749.95 1.74
HDFC 1,995.40 1.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 168.00 -29.17
Indiabulls Hsg 695.45 -5.82
IndusInd Bank 1,606.50 -5.44
Bharti Infratel 262.55 -3.79
Hero Motocorp 2,511.85 -3.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 168.00 -29.23
IndusInd Bank 1,607.70 -5.21
Hero Motocorp 2,512.65 -3.51
Maruti Suzuki 6,658.70 -2.54
Power Grid Corp 186.30 -2.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram