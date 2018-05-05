English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wage Revision Talks Fail, Bank Unions Threaten Strike
In a statement issued in Chennai, D.T. Franco, General Secretary, All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) said, "The initial offer of the Indian Banks Association was meager which was totally rejected by the constituents of the United Forum of Bank Unions.
A man walks past a City Union Bank branch in Mumbai, India, February 19, 2018. (Image for representatin only. Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)
Chennai: Wage revision talks between Indian Banks' Association and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) failed on Saturday in Mumbai as the offer by the former was meagre, said a leader of a bank union.
He also said the unions may resort to agitation including strikes.
The UFBU is the umbrella body of bank unions in the country.
In a statement issued in Chennai, D.T. Franco, General Secretary, All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) said, "The initial offer of the Indian Banks Association was meager which was totally rejected by the constituents of the United Forum of Bank Unions.
"Bank employees and officers are already paid very low compared with the Government employees as well as the private sector," he said.
Wages for bank employees have to be revised from November 1, 2017, he said.
According to Franco, the UFBU has decided to send a detailed communication to the Government immediately followed by a nationwide demonstration on May 9.
"It was also decided that Unions will go for two days strike if the government/IBA does not respond immediately," he said.
Also Watch
He also said the unions may resort to agitation including strikes.
The UFBU is the umbrella body of bank unions in the country.
In a statement issued in Chennai, D.T. Franco, General Secretary, All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) said, "The initial offer of the Indian Banks Association was meager which was totally rejected by the constituents of the United Forum of Bank Unions.
"Bank employees and officers are already paid very low compared with the Government employees as well as the private sector," he said.
Wages for bank employees have to be revised from November 1, 2017, he said.
According to Franco, the UFBU has decided to send a detailed communication to the Government immediately followed by a nationwide demonstration on May 9.
"It was also decided that Unions will go for two days strike if the government/IBA does not respond immediately," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|174.65
|+53.20
|+43.80
|NIIT Tech
|1,028.20
|-31.90
|-3.01
|Hexaware Tech
|387.90
|-65.70
|-14.48
|Bharti Airtel
|396.75
|-7.65
|-1.89
|Vedanta
|281.65
|-4.55
|-1.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|174.55
|+53.10
|+43.72
|NIIT Tech
|1,027.90
|-31.10
|-2.94
|HDFC
|1,912.05
|-10.85
|-0.56
|SBI
|241.95
|+0.15
|+0.06
|Bombay Dyeing
|300.35
|+15.65
|+5.50
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|408.25
|+11.25
|+2.83
|GAIL
|329.75
|+6.60
|+2.04
|Tech Mahindra
|662.65
|+9.70
|+1.49
|HDFC Bank
|1,988.50
|+20.60
|+1.05
|HUL
|1,464.20
|+12.00
|+0.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|408.20
|+11.40
|+2.87
|HDFC Bank
|1,987.85
|+20.30
|+1.03
|HUL
|1,465.00
|+10.15
|+0.70
|Power Grid Corp
|207.75
|+1.20
|+0.58
|IndusInd Bank
|1,886.65
|+8.90
|+0.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|517.95
|-18.05
|-3.37
|Bajaj Auto
|2,888.65
|-86.55
|-2.91
|ITC
|277.15
|-7.85
|-2.75
|Yes Bank
|345.10
|-8.85
|-2.50
|Axis Bank
|520.30
|-13.10
|-2.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|518.75
|-15.75
|-2.95
|Bajaj Auto
|2,890.50
|-81.40
|-2.74
|Yes Bank
|345.40
|-8.60
|-2.43
|ITC
|277.50
|-6.75
|-2.37
|Axis Bank
|520.30
|-12.10
|-2.27
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Unstoppable Saina Nehwal Ready to Hunt For More
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Owns This Not-So Insightful 'Docu-Drama'
- 102 Not Out: Want Everyone to Remember The Father-Son Avatars Forever, Says Preetisheel Singh
- India Clubbed With UAE, Thailand and Bahrain in Asian Cup