English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wall Street Down, Steel Tariff Fears Hit Industrial Stocks
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that the US. steel and aluminum industries need "free, fair and smart trade". CNBC reported that Trump will make an announcement on tariffs at 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT).
In this file photo, people walk on Wall Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. (Photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid).
New York: Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday as industrial stocks, including heavyweights Boeing and Caterpillar, took a beating on fears that potential tariffs on steel imports could hit profits.
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that the US. steel and aluminum industries need "free, fair and smart trade". CNBC reported that Trump will make an announcement on tariffs at 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT).
Trump has vowed to take steps to crack down on imports of steel and aluminum and has been considering imposing hefty tariffs or quotas on imports of the metals from China and other countries under a national security law.
"I think the industrials are down as they use a lot of steel, and the uncertainty of what the tariff announcement could mean for them," said Ryan Detrick, Senior Market Strategist for LPL Financial.
Detrick also said that investors were worried about retaliatory tariffs from China.
The S&P industrial fell 0.88 percent, with shares of Boeing and Caterpillar dipping more than 1.6 percent.
Shares of U.S. steel makers - AK Steel, US Steel Corp and Nucor - jumped on prospects of import tariffs.
At 9:48 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average was down 68.78 points, or 0.27 percent, at 24,960.42, the S&P 500 was down 5.62 points, or 0.207087 percent, at 2,708.21 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 29.13 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,243.88.
Also Watch
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that the US. steel and aluminum industries need "free, fair and smart trade". CNBC reported that Trump will make an announcement on tariffs at 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT).
Trump has vowed to take steps to crack down on imports of steel and aluminum and has been considering imposing hefty tariffs or quotas on imports of the metals from China and other countries under a national security law.
"I think the industrials are down as they use a lot of steel, and the uncertainty of what the tariff announcement could mean for them," said Ryan Detrick, Senior Market Strategist for LPL Financial.
Detrick also said that investors were worried about retaliatory tariffs from China.
The S&P industrial fell 0.88 percent, with shares of Boeing and Caterpillar dipping more than 1.6 percent.
Shares of U.S. steel makers - AK Steel, US Steel Corp and Nucor - jumped on prospects of import tariffs.
At 9:48 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average was down 68.78 points, or 0.27 percent, at 24,960.42, the S&P 500 was down 5.62 points, or 0.207087 percent, at 2,708.21 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 29.13 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,243.88.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PNB
|101.05
|-0.35
|-0.35
|Venkys
|4,109.65
|+185.40
|+4.72
|Fortis Health
|161.05
|+1.25
|+0.78
|SBI
|262.15
|-5.85
|-2.18
|HDFC
|1,814.15
|+5.45
|+0.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|342.60
|-4.55
|-1.31
|Interglobe Avi
|1,330.05
|-5.40
|-0.40
|Cholamandalam
|1,452.05
|-17.30
|-1.18
|Venkys
|4,108.45
|+170.80
|+4.34
|Fortis Health
|160.80
|+1.00
|+0.63
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|441.90
|+12.35
|+2.88
|Aurobindo Pharm
|624.10
|+10.20
|+1.66
|Coal India
|312.90
|+3.75
|+1.21
|IndusInd Bank
|1,700.35
|+19.60
|+1.17
|Bajaj Finance
|1,659.35
|+19.10
|+1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|312.80
|+3.25
|+1.05
|IndusInd Bank
|1,697.25
|+17.40
|+1.04
|BHEL
|90.70
|+0.70
|+0.78
|HUL
|1,325.65
|+9.30
|+0.71
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,096.15
|+7.40
|+0.68
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|304.95
|-8.30
|-2.65
|SBI
|262.15
|-5.85
|-2.18
|UPL
|714.25
|-14.50
|-1.99
|Vedanta
|323.25
|-6.50
|-1.97
|Lupin
|803.90
|-16.05
|-1.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|305.25
|-8.25
|-2.63
|SBI
|262.55
|-6.20
|-2.31
|Infosys
|1,160.25
|-14.00
|-1.19
|Adani Ports
|405.50
|-2.75
|-0.67
|Axis Bank
|526.10
|-3.50
|-0.66
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Next Goal is to Prepare Back-up for World Cup: Bharat Arun
- 4 Hair Care Tips for Holi to Keep Your Strands from Damage
- Rajinikanth's Kaala Teaser Postponed After Kanchi Shankaracharya's Death
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images
- Kangana Ranaut Can Bring Character To Every Outfit: Designer Neeta Lulla on Manikarnika