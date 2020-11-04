Next Story
Wall Street Opens Higher as US Presidential Election Hangs in Balance
The Fearless Girl statue is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Election Day in Manhattan, New York City, New York, US, November 3, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as the race for the White House went down to the wire, although investors remained worried about the prospect of a contested result.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.80 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 27,512.83.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 37.30 points, or 1.11%, at 3,406.46, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 283.20 points, or 2.54%, to 11,443.78 at the opening bell.