Walmart Begins Returning Firearms, Ammunition To U.S. Store Floors

Walmart Inc said on Friday it has begun returning firearms and ammunitions to the floors of its U.S. stores a day after the world’s largest retailer said it had removed these products.

“After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores … we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor … as the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today,” the company said.

