SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Walmart CEO Says 'Committed' to Indian Market, Stresses on Level-playing Field

According to sources, McMillon expressed satisfaction at the progress made by Flipkart and said Walmart is aggressive on the Indian market given the size of the opportunity.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2019, 8:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Walmart CEO Says 'Committed' to Indian Market, Stresses on Level-playing Field
(File photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi/Bengaluru: Almost a year into writing a USD 16 billion cheque for Flipkart, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon Tuesday said the retail giant continues to be committed to the Indian market given the huge opportunity that the country presents.

McMillon, who is on a two-day trip to Bengaluru, also highlighted that a level-playing field is important to ensure growth for businesses operating in the country.

He was accompanied by EVP Corporate Affairs Dan Bartlett and Dirk Van den Berghe (EVP and Regional CEO Asia and Canada). The executives also met the leadership of Walmart India, Walmart Global Sourcing and Walmart Labs.

McMillon addressed employees in a townhall, where he was asked a range of questions.

According to sources, McMillon expressed satisfaction at the progress made by Flipkart and said Walmart is aggressive on the Indian market given the size of the opportunity.

Asked about the recent regulatory challenges in the Indian market, McMillon said Walmart has operations across multiple countries and complies with local laws in individual markets but asserted that a level-playing field is important and that is what businesses seek.

The government had tightened norms for e-commerce firms with foreign investment with effect from February 1.

These regulations barred online marketplaces like Flipkart and Amazon from selling products of companies where they hold stakes and banned exclusive marketing arrangements that could influence product price. A separate e-commerce policy for the burgeoning sector is also in the works.

At that time too, Walmart had said it was disappointed with the changes but hoped for a collaborative regulatory process going forward that results in a level-playing field.

McMillon lauded the efforts of Flipkart for the progress made in taking online shopping to millions of new customers in India.

Sources said McMillon also asserted that Flipkart should maintain its leadership position in the Indian market.

Flipkart Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said McMillon is in India for an internal business trip.

"As part for the trip, he interacted with Flipkart's leadership team and employees. He is delighted with the progress the team is making to take e-commerce to next 200-300 millions customers in India, and bring a great selection through right affordability construct to consumers in the country," Kumar said.

McMillon also commended Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan, PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam and the team for their role in leveraging technology and innovation for solving challenges in India's digital commerce.

Krishnamurthy said Walmart's long-term, strategic partnership with Flipkart was immensely valued by everyone.

McMillon is visiting at a time when Flipkart is locked in an intense battle for market leadership in India with American giant Amazon. India's richest man Mukesh Ambani has also announced ambitious plans of an e-commerce platform to tap into the country's digital shopping segment that is forecast to touch USD 200 billion in the next few years.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,275.64 +369.80 ( +0.95%)

NIFTY 50

11,787.15 +96.80 ( +0.83%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 145.95 15.79
Coal India 251.60 0.64
Polycab 654.80 21.71
Interglobe Avi 1,581.90 7.08
TCS 2,131.80 0.88
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SpiceJet 132.70 11.19
PC Jeweller 146.00 15.64
Polycab 655.00 21.75
Bajaj Finance 3,031.40 0.29
Jet Airways 241.85 -7.62
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,815.15 3.79
ICICI Bank 407.00 3.63
Titan Company 1,120.05 2.74
ONGC 160.45 2.56
Adani Ports 395.65 2.22
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,815.85 3.96
ICICI Bank 406.80 3.58
ONGC 160.45 2.49
Larsen 1,382.50 1.82
Maruti Suzuki 7,464.35 1.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 280.90 -2.36
Cipla 559.35 -1.23
GAIL 351.60 -0.69
Power Grid Corp 196.85 -0.61
Tata Motors 230.50 -0.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 196.85 -0.63
Infosys 723.85 -0.39
Tata Motors 230.55 -0.22
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram