GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Walmart-Flipkart Deal: NCLAT Adjourns Hearing Over CCI's Approval for December 14

Earlier on October 5 also, the matter was adjourned for November 12 for next hearing by the appellate tribunal.

PTI

Updated:November 12, 2018, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Walmart-Flipkart Deal: NCLAT Adjourns Hearing Over CCI's Approval for December 14
(File photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The NCLAT on Monday adjourned its hearing on the petition filed by traders' body CAIT against fair trade regulator CCI's approval for Walmart's USD 16 billion acquisition of Flipkart.

Now, the matter has been listed on December 14 for the next hearing before a two-member bench of the the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

Earlier on October 5 also, the matter was adjourned for November 12 for next hearing by the appellate tribunal.

On September 6, the NCLAT, which is also an appellate authority over the Competition Commission of India (CCI), had asked Wal-Mart International Holdings Inc to file a reply before it explaining way of doing business in India.

CAIT, which has filed an appeal before the NCLAT challenging the CCI approval for Flipkart's acquisition by Walmart, was also asked to file its understanding over the Walmart's business model in India.

In its reply filed before the appellate tribunal, CAIT has alleged that Walmart has been found "guilty of predatory behaviour" in countries like Germany, Mexico and South Africa and "may repeat such behaviour in India" through its acquisition of online major Flipkart.

It has also submitted that the US retail major "may cause an appreciable adverse effect on competition" in the domestic market post combination as its "predatory tendencies" would be on a much larger scale .

Walmart International Holdings Inc, however, in a separate reply has said its business model and activities in India were different of Flipkart's. Moreover, on account of FDI restrictions, Walmart India can not engage in selling directly to consumers.

Even in business segments where there is an overlap with Flipkart, Walmart said the "combined market share of Flipkart and Walmart in the market of B2B sales are less than five per cent and the incremental change in the market shares as a result of this transaction is less than 0.5 per cent".

On August 18 Walmart had informed that it has completed deal with Flipkart and holds 77 per cent stake in the Indian e-commerce major
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,812.99 -345.56 ( -0.98%)

NIFTY 50

10,482.20 -103.00 ( -0.97%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 894.75 5.56
SBI 277.95 -1.87
Yes Bank 223.05 -2.13
Reliance 1,080.00 -1.23
Dewan Housing 241.55 3.83
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 582.90 1.67
Titan Company 892.80 5.28
Yes Bank 222.75 -2.24
Dewan Housing 241.70 3.96
PC Jeweller 90.45 -1.52
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 894.75 5.56
Tech Mahindra 724.55 2.45
Tata Steel 582.85 1.86
Kotak Mahindra 1,153.70 1.60
Cipla 531.85 0.93
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 582.90 1.67
Kotak Mahindra 1,155.90 1.59
Infosys 664.45 0.45
TCS 1,915.90 0.32
Larsen 1,367.00 0.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 225.05 -6.73
Tata Motors 186.05 -4.71
IOC 135.05 -4.66
Bajaj Finance 2,277.60 -4.12
Hindalco 229.25 -4.00
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 185.95 -4.84
Hero Motocorp 2,837.50 -3.82
Power Grid Corp 186.00 -2.87
Maruti Suzuki 7,073.90 -2.64
Adani Ports 328.05 -2.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...