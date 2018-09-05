English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Walmart-Flipkart Deal: Traders to Launch 90-day Protest From September 15
Traders' body CAIT is opposed to US retail giant Walmart's proposed acquisition of 77 per cent stake in homegrown retailer Flipkart in a USD 16-billion deal.
A Network18 creative on Walmart buying 77 per cent stake in Flipkart.
Loading...
Mumbai: Traders' body CAIT Wednesday said it will launch a 90-day nationwide agitation against the USD 16-billion Walmart-Flipkart deal from September 15, starting from the national capital.
The association has also called for a 'Bharat Trade Bandh' on September 28.
"We are intensifying our opposition to the Walmart-Flipkart deal and foreign direct investment (FDI) in retail. We have called for a 'Bharat Trade Bandh' on 28th of this month on this issue and are launching a 90-day nationwide agitation from September 15, from Delhi," the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a release.
CAIT is opposed to US retail giant Walmart's proposed acquisition of 77 per cent stake in homegrown retailer Flipkart in a USD 16-billion deal.
It had last month also filed a petition in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the Competition Commission of India's decision to approve the deal.
Earlier, CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal had alleged that the e-commerce market place has been vitiated to a great extent in past years by several leading e-commerce companies by indulging into malpractices including predatory pricing, deep discounting and loss funding.
Khandelwal had claimed that at a time when there is no policy for e-commerce, it would be a cake walk for Walmart to circumvent the FDI policy Press Note No 3 of 2016.
The commerce and industry ministry notifies FDI policies through press notes. Press Note 3, which was released in 2016, enlists guidelines for FDI in the e-commerce sector.
It also articulated that no discounting is allowed and that no inventory ownership directly or indirectly is allowed by e-commerce marketplaces.
The association has also called for a 'Bharat Trade Bandh' on September 28.
"We are intensifying our opposition to the Walmart-Flipkart deal and foreign direct investment (FDI) in retail. We have called for a 'Bharat Trade Bandh' on 28th of this month on this issue and are launching a 90-day nationwide agitation from September 15, from Delhi," the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a release.
CAIT is opposed to US retail giant Walmart's proposed acquisition of 77 per cent stake in homegrown retailer Flipkart in a USD 16-billion deal.
It had last month also filed a petition in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the Competition Commission of India's decision to approve the deal.
Earlier, CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal had alleged that the e-commerce market place has been vitiated to a great extent in past years by several leading e-commerce companies by indulging into malpractices including predatory pricing, deep discounting and loss funding.
Khandelwal had claimed that at a time when there is no policy for e-commerce, it would be a cake walk for Walmart to circumvent the FDI policy Press Note No 3 of 2016.
The commerce and industry ministry notifies FDI policies through press notes. Press Note 3, which was released in 2016, enlists guidelines for FDI in the e-commerce sector.
It also articulated that no discounting is allowed and that no inventory ownership directly or indirectly is allowed by e-commerce marketplaces.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Diseases in Kerala Kill 20 in Two Days
-
Wednesday 05 September , 2018
National Nutrition Week 2018: Dos and Don'ts Of Healthy Eating
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Diseases in Kerala Kill 20 in Two Days
Wednesday 05 September , 2018 National Nutrition Week 2018: Dos and Don'ts Of Healthy Eating
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharat Elec
|94.45
|-14.70
|-13.47
|Reliance
|1,227.00
|-14.95
|-1.20
|Yes Bank
|343.80
|+9.75
|+2.92
|Adani Enterpris
|210.95
|+0.55
|+0.26
|Bandhan Bank
|635.40
|-2.90
|-0.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,939.85
|-15.20
|-0.78
|Reliance
|1,225.80
|-16.55
|-1.33
|Bharat Elec
|94.50
|-14.55
|-13.34
|Alembic Pharma
|638.00
|+34.25
|+5.67
|L&T Infotech
|1,869.50
|+9.50
|+0.51
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|343.80
|+9.75
|+2.92
|Vedanta
|229.45
|+4.65
|+2.07
|Hindalco
|239.95
|+4.85
|+2.06
|Wipro
|318.85
|+5.50
|+1.76
|Tata Motors
|266.50
|+4.55
|+1.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|343.90
|+9.80
|+2.93
|Vedanta
|229.55
|+5.10
|+2.27
|Adani Ports
|378.45
|+5.70
|+1.53
|Wipro
|318.05
|+4.50
|+1.44
|Sun Pharma
|663.40
|+9.25
|+1.41
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|271.35
|-12.70
|-4.47
|HUL
|1,611.70
|-39.50
|-2.39
|Zee Entertain
|482.45
|-10.70
|-2.17
|Titan Company
|863.90
|-17.00
|-1.93
|Bharti Airtel
|372.05
|-6.30
|-1.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,611.00
|-40.40
|-2.45
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,238.55
|-21.15
|-1.68
|Bharti Airtel
|372.60
|-5.15
|-1.36
|Reliance
|1,225.80
|-16.55
|-1.33
|Hero Motocorp
|3,153.00
|-32.75
|-1.03
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ashish Nehra Appointed RCB Coach for New Season
- Salman Takes Dig at Priyanka: 'Was Sweet of Her to Tell Us 5 Days Before That She Couldn't Do Bharat'
- Became Emotional When I Heard National Anthem on the Podium, Says Neeraj Chopra
- Bhambri, Sharan Pull Out of Serbia Davis Cup Tie; Nagal Refuses to Come as Stand-by
- ‘I’m So Sorry, Please Don’t Ban Me’: Kohli Recalls Fallout of ‘Flicking the Finger’ at SCG in 2012
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...