Walmart India Opens 22nd Cash and Carry Store in India
The new store simultaneously got integrated with the B2B e-commerce platform, making it the 22nd Best Price store to go online, a release said.
(File photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: Walmart India, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Walmart Inc, Saturday announced the opening of its 22nd business-to-business Cash and Carry store in the country, making it the second Best Price Modern Wholesale store in Ludhiana and the sixth in Punjab.
The new store simultaneously got integrated with the B2B e-commerce platform, making it the 22nd Best Price store to go online, a release said here.
"I am very excited about opening the 22nd Cash and Carry store in India. It reiterates our commitment to India and our growth plans. Setting up a second store in Ludhiana and sixth one in Punjab reinforces our belief in the ease of doing business here in the state," Walmart India President and CEO Krish Iyer said.
The Best Price Modern Wholesale Store stocks over 5,000 items, including a wide range of fresh, frozen and chilled foods, fruits and vegetables, dry groceries, personal and home care items, hotel and restaurant supplies, apparel, office supplies, electronic goods and other general merchandise items.
Punjab is an important sourcing destination for Walmart India and the company sources food items such as fresh vegetables, agri-commodities, staples, meat, and beverages and non-food items including plastic-ware, glassware, decor items, brooms, mattresses, among others.
