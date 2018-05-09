English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Walmart Loses $10 Billion in Market Value After Flipkart Takeover Announcement
The logos of Walmart and Flipkart. (New18 creatives)
New York: Walmart shares slumped more than 4 per cent in the morning trade on Wednesday wiping off nearly USD 10 billion from its market capitalisation, hours after the retail giant announced USD 16 billion worth Flipkart deal.
The shares took a beating amid concerns that the deal could impact profits of Walmart. The American retail major's shares fell over 4 per cent on the New York Stock Exchange at around USD 82.13 apiece.
At this level, the market capitalisation was more than USD 242 billion, which is way lower than Tuesday's closing level. At Tuesday's closing price of USD 85.74 per share, Walmart had a market capitalisation of little over USD 253 billion.
The deal values Flipkart at USD 20.8 billion. "If the transaction were to close at the end of the second quarter of this fiscal year, Walmart expects a negative impact to FY19 EPS (Earnings Per Share) of approximately USD 0.25 to 0.30, which includes incremental interest expense related to the investment.
"In FY20, as we look to accelerate growth in this important market, Walmart anticipates an EPS headwind in total of around USD 0.60 per share," Walmart said in a release.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
