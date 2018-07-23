GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Walmart Makes Uttar Pradesh Its Priority, to Open 6 More Stores Soon

Walmart also plans to set up its 'Best Price' stores at various locations in Uttar Pradesh, including Kanpur, Moradabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Sharanpur, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2018, 9:44 PM IST
Lucknow: US retail major Walmart will open six more stores in Uttar Pradesh soon, taking the number of such outlets to 10, a top company official said.

"We have four stores at present - two in Agra, and one each in Meerut and Lucknow," President and CEO of Walmart Krish Iyer said here on Monday.

He was addressing reporters after launching Walmart India's second B2B Fulfilment Centre here - the first in Uttar Pradesh and the second in the country after Bhiwandi, Mumbai, which was set up last November.

"Uttar Pradesh is a very important and priority growth region for us and we are further expanding our business in the state to support kiranas, small farmers and local suppliers to help make them successful," Iyer said.

"The next such centre will be set up in Hyderabad," he said.

Iyer said that these centres would support 'kirana shops' and other small businesses.

"It aims to contribute to local and state economy by creating thousands of job opportunities at the local level, besides giving a boost to the SME sector and the farmers," he said.

"The Fulfilment Centre will cater to the business needs of under-served small businesses such as kiranas (re-sellers), offices and institutions, and hotels, restauants and caterers," he said.

Walmart also plans to set up its 'Best Price' stores at various locations in Uttar Pradesh, including Kanpur, Moradabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Sharanpur, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

