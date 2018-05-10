English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Walmart to Open 50 New Stores in India in 4-5 Years
According to Walmart's CEO and President, Iyer, this year Walmart will open 5 stores in India and then pick up pace and eventually start opening 12-15 stores a year.
File Photo (Image: REUTERS/John Gress/Files)
New Delhi: A day after announcing USD 16 billion investment in India's largest online retailer Flipkart, Walmart Inc on Thursday said it will continue to grow its wholesale cash-and-carry business, adding 50 new stores in the next four-five years.
"We currently have 21 stores and plan to open 50 stores in 4 to 5 years. Plans are on track," Walmart India President and CEO Krish Iyer said at a select media roundtable called to explain the Flipkart deal.
Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillon said Flipkart group, in which the US retailer is acquiring 77 per cent stake, would continue to operate as a separate board-managed company with co-founder Binny Bansal as the CEO.
Flipkart gives Walmart an online presence. So far it had been handicapped by India's retail policy that does not allow overseas companies to sell directly to consumers (except in wholesale cash-and-carry segment). Companies like Flipkart and Amazon operate as e-commerce marketplaces,a segment where 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) is allowed.
"As we speak, we have a pipeline of 20 stores and we expect to open 5 stores in the current year and then pick up pace and eventually start opening 12-15 stores a year," Iyer said.
For the cash-and-carry business, Walmart currently operates in 9 states and 19 cities and the future expansion is focused on more or less the same geographies.
"We are not spreading thin. We are continuing in same geographies but primarily focus is on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana," he said.
At its 21 Best Price wholesale stores, Walmart sells everything from fast-moving consumer goods to furniture to other retailers and institutions. It could potentially use these Best Price stores as pickup and delivery points to service online sales made on Flipkart.
Also Watch
"We currently have 21 stores and plan to open 50 stores in 4 to 5 years. Plans are on track," Walmart India President and CEO Krish Iyer said at a select media roundtable called to explain the Flipkart deal.
Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillon said Flipkart group, in which the US retailer is acquiring 77 per cent stake, would continue to operate as a separate board-managed company with co-founder Binny Bansal as the CEO.
Flipkart gives Walmart an online presence. So far it had been handicapped by India's retail policy that does not allow overseas companies to sell directly to consumers (except in wholesale cash-and-carry segment). Companies like Flipkart and Amazon operate as e-commerce marketplaces,a segment where 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) is allowed.
"As we speak, we have a pipeline of 20 stores and we expect to open 5 stores in the current year and then pick up pace and eventually start opening 12-15 stores a year," Iyer said.
For the cash-and-carry business, Walmart currently operates in 9 states and 19 cities and the future expansion is focused on more or less the same geographies.
"We are not spreading thin. We are continuing in same geographies but primarily focus is on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana," he said.
At its 21 Best Price wholesale stores, Walmart sells everything from fast-moving consumer goods to furniture to other retailers and institutions. It could potentially use these Best Price stores as pickup and delivery points to service online sales made on Flipkart.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Federal Bank
|89.40
|-11.75
|-11.62
|PC Jeweller
|208.95
|+0.15
|+0.07
|TCS
|3,451.25
|-38.05
|-1.09
|Axis Bank
|547.65
|-0.85
|-0.15
|Jindal Steel
|244.70
|-17.10
|-6.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|209.00
|+0.40
|+0.19
|Federal Bank
|89.45
|-11.70
|-11.57
|Graphite India
|745.80
|-29.95
|-3.86
|Jindal Steel
|244.30
|-17.30
|-6.61
|Hindalco
|241.30
|+2.45
|+1.03
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|188.25
|+5.40
|+2.95
|Bharti Airtel
|412.10
|+9.65
|+2.40
|Tech Mahindra
|663.60
|+9.50
|+1.45
|Hindalco
|241.30
|+3.15
|+1.32
|BPCL
|390.20
|+4.75
|+1.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|188.15
|+5.25
|+2.87
|Bharti Airtel
|412.25
|+9.65
|+2.40
|IndusInd Bank
|1,886.05
|+14.20
|+0.76
|Reliance
|980.70
|+5.40
|+0.55
|HDFC Bank
|1,989.70
|+10.70
|+0.54
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|1,989.60
|-74.75
|-3.62
|Tata Motors
|333.60
|-8.35
|-2.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,208.65
|-27.60
|-2.23
|Cipla
|575.50
|-12.50
|-2.13
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,237.95
|-111.55
|-2.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|1,988.30
|-76.30
|-3.70
|Tata Motors
|333.35
|-8.00
|-2.34
|Sun Pharma
|496.95
|-9.35
|-1.85
|Power Grid Corp
|207.95
|-3.75
|-1.77
|Bajaj Auto
|2,827.80
|-46.45
|-1.62
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Officially Unveiled, Named After Largest Diamond Ever [Video]
- Virat Kohli to Miss Opening T20I Against Ireland as per Surrey Deal
- Australia Skipper Tim Paine Denies Rift With David Warner
- Xiaomi Redmi S2 With 18:9 Display, Dual-Cameras, A 16MP Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 10,500
- Shah Rukh Khan Apologises to KKR Fans After Thrashing Against Mumbai at Eden