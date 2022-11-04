CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk#DelhiPollution
Home » News » Business » Want to Avail Personal Loans? Check These Banks Offering It At Low-Interest Rates
1-MIN READ

Want to Avail Personal Loans? Check These Banks Offering It At Low-Interest Rates

By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 04, 2022, 14:27 IST

Delhi, India

While taking a personal loan, an applicant must research the loan's tenure to repay, and interest rates.

While taking a personal loan, an applicant must research the loan's tenure to repay, and interest rates.

Both the salaried and self-employed applicants can avail of a minimum loan of Rs 50,000.

We all understand the necessity of personal loans. Unlike other finances, personal loans can be used anywhere. Personal loans can be one of the most viable options in a variety of circumstances. Whether it is buying a car, education fees, moving expenses, or wedding or medical bills, personal loans can be a one-stop solution for all. These kinds of loans provide applicants with a hassle-free way of processing them. Besides this, personal loans are categorised as unsecured loans hence no need for collateral such as a home or shares.

While taking a personal loan, an applicant must research the loan’s tenure to repay, and interest rates. Personal loans are good for short-term goals but still choose the loan tenure based on your repayment capacity to avoid hampering other expenses. If you are thinking of avail of a personal loan at minimum interest rates then, this is the right place.

Top showsha video

To avail of a personal loan, a salaried person should be between 21-60 years old and a self-employed applicant between 22-55 years. Both the salaried and self-employed applicants can avail of a minimum loan of Rs 50,000. The maximum limit for a self-employed applicant loan is Rs 50 lakh, on the other hand, a salaried person has Rs 25 lakh. Here are the interest rates on personal loans of Rs 5 lacs for a 3-year tenure.

Bank Name   Interest Rates 
Bank of Maharashtra8.9%
Punjab National Bank9.8%
Bank of Baroda10.2%
Kotak Mahindra10.25 %
Canara Bank13.15%
Axis Bank12%
Union Bank Of India10.70%
State Bank Of India10.55%
HDFC Bank11%
Indian Bank10.3%
IDFC Bank10.49%
Union Bank Of India11.2%

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author

Business Desk

A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 04, 2022, 14:27 IST
last updated:November 04, 2022, 14:27 IST