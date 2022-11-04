Want to Avail Personal Loans? Check These Banks Offering It At Low-Interest Rates

We all understand the necessity of personal loans. Unlike other finances, personal loans can be used anywhere. Personal loans can be one of the most viable options in a variety of circumstances. Whether it is buying a car, education fees, moving expenses, or wedding or medical bills, personal loans can be a one-stop solution for all. These kinds of loans provide applicants with a hassle-free way of processing them. Besides this, personal loans are categorised as unsecured loans hence no need for collateral such as a home or shares.

While taking a personal loan, an applicant must research the loan’s tenure to repay, and interest rates. Personal loans are good for short-term goals but still choose the loan tenure based on your repayment capacity to avoid hampering other expenses. If you are thinking of avail of a personal loan at minimum interest rates then, this is the right place.

To avail of a personal loan, a salaried person should be between 21-60 years old and a self-employed applicant between 22-55 years. Both the salaried and self-employed applicants can avail of a minimum loan of Rs 50,000. The maximum limit for a self-employed applicant loan is Rs 50 lakh, on the other hand, a salaried person has Rs 25 lakh. Here are the interest rates on personal loans of Rs 5 lacs for a 3-year tenure.

Bank Name Interest Rates Bank of Maharashtra 8.9% Punjab National Bank 9.8% Bank of Baroda 10.2% Kotak Mahindra 10.25 % Canara Bank 13.15% Axis Bank 12% Union Bank Of India 10.70% State Bank Of India 10.55% HDFC Bank 11% Indian Bank 10.3% IDFC Bank 10.49% Union Bank Of India 11.2%

