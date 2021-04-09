Want to Know Your PF Account Balance? Here's How to Check

Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is a mode of saving where both the employee and the employer contribute an equal amount. It gives guaranteed tax-free returns. The amount saved in EPF can be availed by the person upon his/her retirement or after switching jobs. Those who want to know or check their EPF or account balance can do so in very simple ways like via SMS, by giving a missed call, or can visit the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) website.

To check the PF balance via SMS an employee or any salaried person needs to send an SMS to 77382-99899 and write the text 'EPFOHO UAN ENG'.To check the PF account balance by giving a missed call, at first the employee must ensure that his/her mobile number must be linked with the UAN number in their EPF account and should be active.

If your UAN is integrated with your Know Your Customer (KYC) details, then you can proceed to give a missed call to the prescribed toll-free number that is 011-22901406 using your registered mobile number.

After you give a missed call you will receive an SMS containing all your PF account details.

Visit the official website of EPFO at https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php Then go to ‘Our Services’ tab and click on 'For Employees'.Next, click on 'Member Passbook'.After this, you will have to enter your UAN and password.Once you login, you will be able to see your passbook containing both your and your employer’s contribution and the interest earned thereof.

Also, if you have worked in more than one organisation then you will have more than one member IDs to choose from.

