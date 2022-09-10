Want to Maximise Return on Your Property? Five Things You Should Keep in Mind

Properties have long been considered the safest investment option. With most Indian cities going through a transition phase, property rates are expected to spike in near future. And you can also ride on this wave of change to earn good returns by investing in properties in these locations. Here are a few things that you must keep in mind to maximise the return on your investment

Locations

The location of a property is the first thing that decides its value. If you are looking to buy a property with purely the intention of earning a good return over a period of time, invest in properties that are located in growing areas. This will also lower the initial cost of investment compared to a property that’s already located in prime areas.

Amenities

Properties that have general amenities like shopping complexes, parks, schools and hospitals attract better prices and buyers. So, if you are looking to buy a new property always look for the availability of such amenities. The property should at least have the possibility of such future expansion.

Public Transport

Another key factor, that buyers consider before zeroing on a property is the availability of public transport in the area. Better connectivity option plays a big role in the buyer’s interest in the property and in turn in its valuation. If you are looking for property investment, choose options that have better connectivity to other parts of the city, railways station or airports.

Rental Property

Investment in rental properties comes with dual benefits. With the gradual increase in the valuation, these properties also offer a regular source of income to the owner. Properties require a large investment and a long-term wait is likely to delay the capital growth opportunities but rental properties address this issue by ensuring income. The money earned from rentals also eases the extra cost involved in maintaining a property and taxes incurred over the years.

Proximity to commercial hubs

Location of the property to commercial hubs, corporate offices or future prospects will allow you to earn a better return on the investment. If you invest in commercial property there’s a chance that you can lease it put to any such corporate organisation and earn a good return. In the case of residential properties, you can rent them out to the employees who would need to relocate near their office.

Before locking any property, the buyer must go through all the legalities and conduct thorough market research.

