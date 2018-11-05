GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Want to Own a MHADA Flat in South Mumbai? You May Have to Shell Out Rs 5.8 Crore

The last date for application is December 10 and the draw will be held at the MHADA headquarters in Bandra (E).

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2018, 2:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Want to Own a MHADA Flat in South Mumbai? You May Have to Shell Out Rs 5.8 Crore
Representative image/ Reuters
Loading...
Mumbai: Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority(MHADA)’s most expensive flat so far, which is located in the posh Cumballa Hill locality, is set to be auctioned at its next lottery on December 16.

A total of 1,384 homes will be available at the lottery, said the state housing board in a Times of India report. While the high-income group category flat costs Rs 5.8 crore, the cheapest apartments are in Chandivli as the prices start from Rs 14.6 lakh.

The last date for application is December 10 and the draw will be held at the MHADA headquarters in Bandra (E).

While those earning a monthly income of Rs 25,001-50,000 can apply in the low-income group (LIG) category, middle-income group (MIG) buyers are classified from Rs 50,001-75,000. Those earning over this limit are eligible to purchase high-income group (HIG) flats.

Keeping with the trend started by private builders, the authority does not cite the area of flats by square feet, making it difficult for buyers to compare costs.

There are 63 flats up for lottery in the EWS category, 126 in LIG, 201 in MIG and 194 in the HIG segment. The locations vary from Antop Hill, Pratiksha Nagar, Sion, Gavhanpada Mulund, Mankhurd, Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon West, Mahavir Nagar in Kandivli West, and Tunga Powai. The rest of the 137 flats are in varied locations across Mumbai.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,950.92 -60.73 ( -0.17%)

NIFTY 50

10,524.00 -29.00 ( -0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 624.40 2.25
SBI 294.95 3.36
PC Jeweller 94.55 7.20
Reliance 1,090.30 1.43
ICICI Bank 349.65 -1.35
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,088.55 1.33
PC Jeweller 94.50 6.90
Axis Bank 624.30 2.35
Dewan Housing 219.90 -4.60
Indiabulls Hsg 834.30 -4.24
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 294.95 3.36
Axis Bank 624.40 2.25
UPL 724.30 1.81
Wipro 324.10 1.79
HCL Tech 1,020.75 1.61
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 295.30 3.45
Axis Bank 624.30 2.35
Wipro 323.95 1.52
Reliance 1,088.55 1.33
Coal India 263.60 0.86
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 563.05 -7.26
IOC 140.30 -5.36
Indiabulls Hsg 834.10 -4.23
IndusInd Bank 1,486.45 -3.59
BPCL 291.80 -3.49
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,491.70 -3.29
NTPC 153.60 -2.72
Power Grid Corp 185.85 -2.18
ONGC 154.85 -1.59
HDFC 1,795.65 -1.46
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...