English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Warren Buffet of India Says Modi Govt’s Second Term Will be Better as Expectations Are Moderate
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala added that not only will the new government perform better than it did in the last five years, but the markets would react favourably to the election result as well.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Rare Enterprises. (via Getty Images)
Loading...
Billionaire investor, trader and market expert Rakesh Jhunjhunwala concurred with what most Lok Sabha election exit polls suggested following the final phase of voting Sunday and said that the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance will return to power with a landslide margin.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Jhunjhunwala estimated that the NDA will hit the 300 mark, with an error margin of 10 seats. The Warrren Buffett of India added that not only will the new government perform better than it did in last five years, but the markets would react favourably to the election result as well.
“I think expectations in the second term are moderated and the results are going to be far better than the first term,” he was quoted as saying.
Jhunjhunwala also indicated the direction in which the market would be heading in case of a second term for the Modi government and said, “I think if NDA gets clear majority then 10,750 to 11,000 is the bottom."
Talking about global cues, the investor explained that the ongoing trade war between US and China, along with the faltering relations between US and Iran, is also likely to impact the market.
While he did not believe the market would give returns of 30 per cent this year, the returns, Jhunjhunwala said, would be good nevertheless.
On May 19, most exit polls predicted thumping victory for the Modi-led NDA alliance and a convincing majority for the BJP. The News18-IPSOS exit poll said the BJP would get a single party majority and win 276 seats, while the NDA’s tally in the lower house of the parliament would reach 336. The IPSOS poll predicted that the Congress on the other hand, would get only 46 seats and the UPA 82.
Riding the exit poll euphoria, the Sensex topped the 39,000 mark on Monday, while the Nifty reclaimed 11,750 points, posting its biggest one-day gain. The S&P BSE Sensex ended the day 3.75 per cent, or 1,422 points, higher at 39,352 and the Nifty50 gained 421 points, or 3.7 per cent, to settle at 11,828.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Jhunjhunwala estimated that the NDA will hit the 300 mark, with an error margin of 10 seats. The Warrren Buffett of India added that not only will the new government perform better than it did in last five years, but the markets would react favourably to the election result as well.
“I think expectations in the second term are moderated and the results are going to be far better than the first term,” he was quoted as saying.
Jhunjhunwala also indicated the direction in which the market would be heading in case of a second term for the Modi government and said, “I think if NDA gets clear majority then 10,750 to 11,000 is the bottom."
Talking about global cues, the investor explained that the ongoing trade war between US and China, along with the faltering relations between US and Iran, is also likely to impact the market.
While he did not believe the market would give returns of 30 per cent this year, the returns, Jhunjhunwala said, would be good nevertheless.
On May 19, most exit polls predicted thumping victory for the Modi-led NDA alliance and a convincing majority for the BJP. The News18-IPSOS exit poll said the BJP would get a single party majority and win 276 seats, while the NDA’s tally in the lower house of the parliament would reach 336. The IPSOS poll predicted that the Congress on the other hand, would get only 46 seats and the UPA 82.
Riding the exit poll euphoria, the Sensex topped the 39,000 mark on Monday, while the Nifty reclaimed 11,750 points, posting its biggest one-day gain. The S&P BSE Sensex ended the day 3.75 per cent, or 1,422 points, higher at 39,352 and the Nifty50 gained 421 points, or 3.7 per cent, to settle at 11,828.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,341.70
|1.19
|Indiabulls Hsg
|799.50
|-1.85
|HDFC
|2,117.65
|-0.23
|SBI
|337.65
|-2.05
|Bajaj Finance
|3,412.90
|0.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,341.00
|1.17
|SBI
|337.70
|-2.00
|HDFC Bank
|2,414.25
|-0.77
|Indiabulls Hsg
|813.10
|0.25
|Tata Motors
|174.90
|-7.95
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,674.75
|3.30
|Bharti Infratel
|278.10
|3.17
|Britannia
|2,846.00
|1.60
|Titan Company
|1,247.25
|1.27
|Reliance
|1,341.70
|1.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,341.00
|1.17
|HUL
|1,782.80
|0.58
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|174.85
|-8.05
|BPCL
|372.50
|-4.93
|Zee Entertain
|348.85
|-3.77
|IOC
|153.30
|-2.76
|GAIL
|336.65
|-2.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|174.50
|-8.16
|IndusInd Bank
|1,458.90
|-2.26
|Tata Steel
|472.50
|-2.20
|ICICI Bank
|399.50
|-2.04
|SBI
|337.70
|-2.00
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their First Child Together?
- Eureka Forbes Dr. Aeroguard SCPR 660H Review: Your Home Does Not Deserve This Air Purifier
- Vodafone Prepaid Gets You 1.5GB Daily Data And Unlimited Calls For 365 Days, With a Citibank Credit Card
- Niki Lauda, Formula 1 Legend Horrendously Burned in Fireball Crash 42 Years Ago, Dies Aged 70
- No! Manchester City Have Not Smashed the Premier League Trophy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results