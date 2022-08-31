Warren Buffet, Who Just Turned 92, Loves to Feast on Colas, Burgers and Ice Cream

Warren Buffett celebrated his 92nd birthday on August 30. Buffett, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is the seventh richest person in the world. Buffett, who is better known as the “Oracle of Omaha”, owns dozens of companies including Dairy Queen, Geico, and Duracell.

While talking about Buffett we can’t ignore the fact that he loves to have fast food, including burgers, ice creams, and soft drinks.

During an interview with Fortune in 2016, Buffett said, “If I eat 2700 calories a day, a quarter of that is Coca-Cola. I drink at least five 12-ounce (roughly 350 ml) servings. I do it every day.”

It is also reported that the diet coke was one of the reasons why he shifted from Pepsi to Coke. For those who don’t know, Buffett has stakes in Coca-cola. It is reportedly one of Berkshire Hathaway’s biggest assets.

For breakfast, Buffett loves to have a hamburger from McDonald’s. As per reports, Buffett has a gold card for a restaurant in Omaha that allows him to have McDonald’s. Apart from these, he loves to have bowls full of ice cream and potato chips. Buffett doesn’t like a healthy diet and vegetables, especially broccoli.

Despite being one of the richest people around the world, Buffett is known for his simple lifestyle. Buffett has lived in the same house for over six decades. The billionaire had originally purchased his Omaha house for $ 31,500 in 1958. He has worked from the same office since he joined his firm Berkshire Hathaway in the 1960s.

Unlike other billionaires who splurge on fancy cars, Buffett buys his cars at a reduced price. The ace investor prefers buying cars at a reduced price after they get damaged in hail or similar incidents. For a long time, Buffett continued to use his Nokia flip phones even after the launch of new-gen smartphones in the market.

