GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in Talks to Pick up Minor Stake in Paytm, Say Reports

Paytm already has a strong capital table with a bunch of globally renowned investors such as Japan’s SoftBank Group, China’s Alibaba Group and Ant Financial.

News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2018, 11:10 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in Talks to Pick up Minor Stake in Paytm, Say Reports
Seen here is the file photo of Billionaire businessman Warren Buffett . (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is in talks to buy a small stake in One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm, in what could be the first direct investment in the country’s buzzing startup by the legendary investor, according to media reports.

Paytm, India’s largest payment services provider, has been in talks with Berkshire Hathaway since early February to raise about Rs 2,200-2,500 crore ($300-350 million) at a valuation of about $10-12 billion, reported business daily Mint quoting two unnamed sources.

Paytm already has a strong capital table with a bunch of globally renowned investors such as Japan’s SoftBank Group, China’s Alibaba Group and Ant Financial. SAIF Partners and MediaTek are also its investors.

The development comes as Paytm has also been diversifying its business across financial services and offline payments after acquiring customers through services such as mobile recharges, rail and air bookings, movie ticketing and utility bill payments. Through One97 Communications, the company owns 49% in Paytm Payments Bank with the remaining stake held by Sharma in his personal capacity as per regulations.

It will also be the Berkshire Hathway’s first investment in a privately-held technology company in the world. In the past, it has invested in some publicly listed tech companies, most notably International Business Machines (IBM) Corp. and Apple. However, Berkshire recently exited IBM, but still owns Apple stock.

The Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett is called, did make his foray into country by setting up Berkshire India in 2011 and partnered with Bajaj Allianz to sell insurance. However, citing excessive regulation, it exited the partnership two years later, said a CNN report.

The Noida-based Paytm said last month that it conducts 5 billion transactions worth $50 billion in gross transaction value (GTV) on an annualised basis based on its performance in June. It saw total income increase by 38% to Rs 828 crore with losses of Rs 899.6 crore in the year ended March 2017, according to Registrar of Companies (RoC) filings.

Paytm was valued at around $7 billion last year when it raised $1 billion from Softbank Vision Fund and around $10 billion earlier this year during a secondary share sale by employees of the company.

Earlier this year, Buffett confirmed that his firm tried to invest in ride-hailing giant Uber.


Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,656.91 +405.11 ( +1.06%)

Nifty 50

11,672.60 +115.50 ( +1.00%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 340.00 +9.85 +2.98
Reliance 1,292.75 +15.25 +1.19
SBI 308.65 +8.20 +2.73
HDFC Bank 2,075.55 +5.70 +0.28
LIC Housing Fin 531.40 -41.75 -7.28
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Orient Refract 260.00 +26.25 +11.23
Havells India 714.10 +14.00 +2.00
HDFC AMC 1,924.00 +33.15 +1.75
ICICI Bank 340.15 +10.05 +3.04
SBI Life Insura 659.75 -1.55 -0.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 229.25 +7.15 +3.22
Power Grid Corp 196.70 +5.75 +3.01
ICICI Bank 340.15 +10.00 +3.03
SBI 308.65 +8.20 +2.73
Grasim 1,084.60 +24.30 +2.29
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 340.00 +9.90 +3.00
Power Grid Corp 196.55 +5.70 +2.99
SBI 308.10 +7.80 +2.60
Yes Bank 382.05 +7.40 +1.98
Tata Steel 585.50 +10.05 +1.75
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 624.20 -5.60 -0.89
Bharti Infratel 284.05 -1.50 -0.53
Eicher Motors 28,750.00 -119.80 -0.41
Cipla 649.50 -1.70 -0.26
Zee Entertain 510.25 -0.10 -0.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 624.50 -5.15 -0.82
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...