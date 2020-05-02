BUSINESS

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Reports Q1 Loss of $50 Billion

Seen here is the file photo of Billionaire businessman Warren Buffett . (Photo: Reuters)

Seen here is the file photo of Billionaire businessman Warren Buffett . (Photo: Reuters)

A year earlier, the conglomerate reported profits of $15.5 billion.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 7:55 PM IST
Hard-hit by the market rout surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company of Warren Buffett, has reported first-quarter net losses of nearly $50 billion, it reported Saturday.

The celebrated billionaire, considered one of the world's savviest investors, said a better measure of the company's performance was its operating earnings, which exclude investments and are less subject to sharp fluctuations.

By that measure, Berkshire Hathaway saw growth to $5.9 billion from $5.55 billion a year earlier.

The brutal drop in the net -- to a loss of $49.75 billion from a profit last year of $21.7 billion -- resulted primarily from the drop in value of its wide-ranging portfolio of investments amid fears over the economic impact of the global pandemic.

A year earlier, the conglomerate reported profits of $15.5 billion.

Buffett had predicted that a 2018 accounting rule would create "wild and capricious swings" in the company's reported profits or losses.

