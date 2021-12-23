WayCool Foods to Empower Small and Medium Retailers with Magic Points Programme

Chennai: WayCool Foods, agricultural supply chain startup on Thursday announced a comprehensive programme under which traditional kirana stores would be transformed in to companys’ ‘Magic Points’ as part of empowering the small and medium retailers. The launch of the programme was in the backdrop of pilot study conducted across 500 stores and the tremendous response received from the food entrepreneurs.

The programme was targeted to transform the neighbourhood retailers in Southern India into Magic Points — like new age retailers stocking the best of products and backed by WayCool’s technology enabled direct supply chains, a company statement said here. “Retailers play a vital role in the food supply chain. Magic Points is a comprehensive programme aimed to empower small and medium retailers with the widest range clean, hygienically packed food products…we have piloted in 500 stores and have received tremendous response from the food entrepreneurs", company chief business officer (consumer products), BP Ravindran said. “We will have over 2,000 by March 2022 and further scale upto 100 clusters across South India".

According to him, retailers who convert their store into a ‘Magic Point’ would be able to leverage WayCool’s deep supply chain capabilities to stock themselves up and buy what they need. “They will be empowered with WayCool’s product recommendation engines and will also have access to our credit solutions. Magic Point retailers will have access to all of WayCool’s premium branded products sourced through our direct, transparent supply chain", he said. WayCool Foods, co-founder, Karthik Jayaraman said, “by transforming (kirana stores) into Magic Points, we intend to stand shoulder to shoulder with them, empowering them with not just our products, but also our technology offerings, as well as financial technology solutions".

“I firmly believe that with our comprehensive tech stack from soil to sale, and their deep connect with their consumers, we will build a winning combination that will define the future of retail", Jayaraman said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.