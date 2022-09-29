WazirX To Publish ‘Coin Reports’ To Help Crypto Investors With ‘Do Your Own Research’

Cryptocurrency exchange platform, WazirX, has collaborated with crypto research platform, Credit Rating for Exchanges Blockchains and Coin Offerings (CREBACO), and intelligence firm, IntoTheBlock, to publish data driven reports regarding various digital tokens on their website.

Dabbling with the crypto market requires a certain level of research and knowledge to guide and shape investment decisions. Jumping in such a high-volatile market blind-eyed may have dire consequences and can lead to bad investments.

Thus, pushing the concept of Do Your Own Research (DYOR), WazirX has come up with “Coin Reports,” which will have information about more than 200 coins that are listed on its exchange platform. These research-backed reports will help the readers understand the fundamentals of the crypto market. The users can read about the founding team, founding technology, funding, among other things. The reports will also reflect the rating of the coin.

Talking about the Coin Reports being launched by the exchange platform, Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, in a statement, said, “Like any other investment option – mutual fund, real estate, stocks, etc., people must weigh the pros and cons in crypto too.”

Shetty added, “Research is the very first step towards investing and we strongly believe that with continuous push in our education and awareness efforts, we will be able to bring a positive impact and mindset towards crypto investing.” Nischal, with the launch of these coin reports, hopes it helps the investors with their research.

WazirX collaborated with CREBACO, since the agency deals with information regarding the market background and status of various coins. The firm churns these charts after studying more than 153+ parameters before publishing the results. The research platform even provides insights about the coin’s founders. By collaborating with IntoTheBlock, WazirX will offer the readers of the coin reports with real time performances of these coins in the market.

IntoTheBlock, an intelligence firm, uses technology such as machine learning and leveraged advanced statistics to carve out charts and graphs giving insight into the performance of the coins in the real-time scenarios. These charts and graphs give a rapid understanding of the coin based on on-chain metrics.

