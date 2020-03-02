Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'We are Evaluating Air India': Vistara Chairman Bhaskar Bhat on National Carrier's Disinvestment

On being asked if Vistara or Tata Sons were evaluating Air India, Bhat replied by saying that they (Vistara) are a joint venture.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 5:11 PM IST
'We are Evaluating Air India': Vistara Chairman Bhaskar Bhat on National Carrier's Disinvestment
Representative image.

New Delhi: Vistara chairman Bhaskar Bhat said they were evaluating Air India as the Centre has started the national carrier's disinvestment process.

"We are evaluating Air India. Which company would not be interested in evaluating a sovereign airline of the country?" Bhat asked. "Whether we bid or not comes later."

On being asked if Vistara or Tata Sons were evaluating Air India, Bhat replied: "We (Vistara) are a joint venture."

