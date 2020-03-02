English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
'We are Evaluating Air India': Vistara Chairman Bhaskar Bhat on National Carrier's Disinvestment
On being asked if Vistara or Tata Sons were evaluating Air India, Bhat replied by saying that they (Vistara) are a joint venture.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Vistara chairman Bhaskar Bhat said they were evaluating Air India as the Centre has started the national carrier's disinvestment process.
"We are evaluating Air India. Which company would not be interested in evaluating a sovereign airline of the country?" Bhat asked. "Whether we bid or not comes later."
On being asked if Vistara or Tata Sons were evaluating Air India, Bhat replied: "We (Vistara) are a joint venture."
