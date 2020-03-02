'We are Evaluating Air India': Vistara Chairman Bhaskar Bhat on National Carrier's Disinvestment

New Delhi: Vistara chairman Bhaskar Bhat said they were evaluating Air India as the Centre has started the national carrier's disinvestment process.

"We are evaluating Air India. Which company would not be interested in evaluating a sovereign airline of the country?" Bhat asked. "Whether we bid or not comes later."

On being asked if Vistara or Tata Sons were evaluating Air India, Bhat replied: "We (Vistara) are a joint venture."

