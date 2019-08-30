Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

'We See Banks from Within, This Will Not Help': Bank Unions to Protest Merger on Saturday

The protest will be held under the aegis of the Joint Platform of Banking Unions, which includes nine federations and representation from all public sector banks in the country.

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'We See Banks from Within, This Will Not Help': Bank Unions to Protest Merger on Saturday
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...

New Delhi: The decision to merge 27 public sector banks (PSBs) into 12 would neither lead to stability nor improve their financial health, said bank unions on Friday minutes after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the consolidations. Workers from across PSBs said they will protest against the move on Saturday.

"This only weakens the banking system and will also go against the aim of financial inclusion," said Debasish Basu Chaudhury, general secretary of the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI).

The protest will be held under the aegis of the Joint Platform of Banking Unions, which includes nine federations and representation from all public sector banks in India.

"We are against this merger. A key reason is that even today, many people continue to exist outside the banking system,” said Chaudhury. “In earlier instances when banks have been merged, we have seen that branches and offices are shut down."

Sitharaman announced a series of mergers involving 10 state-owned banks as the government moves to strengthen a sector struggling under a mountain of debt and ensure stronger balance-sheets to boost lending and revive economic growth. The mergers, which cut to 12 the total number of state-owned banks, from 27 in 2017, are the first since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government won re-election in May.

The biggest merger is that of the Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank. The three together will form India’s second-largest bank -- after the State Bank of India (SBI) -- with Rs 17.95 lakh crore business and 11,437 branches.

Pointing to the ailing health of public sector banks and the annual report of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that showed an increased 73.8% in the rate of growth of frauds, Chaudhury said, "Banks are having to write off their loans and ultimately, big businesses are gaining from this. When recession hit the globe in the past, smaller banks were crucial in protecting India. Creating larger banks will undo this."

All India Bank Employees Association Joint Secretary Devidas said the consolidation should not have been an economic priority. “Right now, we need stability," he said.

"It seems to be unmindful. The PNB and the Oriental Bank of Commerce are both northern banks. But the United Bank of India is headquartered in the east. How will this take place? This is a self-defeating merger. The Indian Overseas Bank and the UCO Bank aren't doing well. Yet, they continue to be independent, how will they be strengthened? There needs to be some clarity,” he added.

While maintaining there was no immediate fear of retrenchment since the banks were already facing a crippling staff shortage, Devidas said, "We are in a situation when bank branches are closing down, and yet it is being said this is for strengthening. There seems to be no rationale behind this merger. It is not like the weak banks have been merged with the strong banks.”

“What is the criteria for compatibility?” he asked. “The most important thing is that you need economic stability. Mergers will not lead to revival. It doesn't have any logic behind it."

"We see the banks from within, this will not help," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,332.79 +263.86 ( +0.71%)

NIFTY 50

11,023.25 +74.95 ( +0.68%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,248.55 0.55
Yes Bank 59.95 4.44
SBI 273.85 -0.24
Indiabulls Hsg 455.35 1.35
Axis Bank 663.90 0.42
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,431.70 -1.28
Redington 108.35 -0.55
Yes Bank 59.50 3.75
Reliance 1,248.35 0.50
GRUH Finance 258.40 3.55
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.95 4.44
Sun Pharma 450.40 3.62
IndusInd Bank 1,395.75 3.35
Zee Entertain 373.10 3.04
Tata Steel 344.90 2.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 3.75
Sun Pharma 450.65 3.68
IndusInd Bank 1,394.45 3.20
Tata Steel 344.95 2.80
HUL 1,880.10 2.72
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 250.45 -3.10
Coal India 184.75 -2.25
Power Grid Corp 200.50 -2.10
Eicher Motors 16,258.45 -1.69
ONGC 121.20 -1.66
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 184.60 -2.33
Power Grid Corp 200.55 -2.12
ONGC 121.20 -1.78
HCL Tech 1,100.25 -1.50
Kotak Mahindra 1,431.70 -1.28
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram