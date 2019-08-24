Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Weekly Stocks Update: Top 5 Gainers and Losers for The Week Ended August 23

Both the key indicies ended with losses for the week. The Sensex shed 649.17 points or 1.74 percent, while the Nifty lost 218.45 points or 1.98 percent during the week ended August 23.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 24, 2019, 7:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Weekly Stocks Update: Top 5 Gainers and Losers for The Week Ended August 23
Image for representation.
Loading...

After trading in red for three-session, Indian stock market benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded 228 points to end at 36,701.16 on Friday, August 23 on hopes of FPI tax rollback and boost in growth following the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Nifty on Friday rose by 88 points to end at 10,829.35 with 41 of its 50 stocks ending in green.

However both the key indicies ended with losses for the week. The Sensex shed 649.17 points or 1.74 percent, while the Nifty lost 218.45 points or 1.98 percent during the week ended August 23.

Here are the top five gainers and losers for the week:

TOP 5 GAINERS

Maruti Suzuki: The top Nifty performer of the week was Maruti Suzuki which was up 4.67 percent. The current price of the stock is Rs 6,254.35.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services Limited was among the top gainers of the week. The price of TCS rose by 3.82 percent over the week ended August 23 to end at 2,247.50 on Friday.

Tech Mahindra: Among the gainers was Tech Mahindra Limited that ended up 3.77 percent at 683.85.

Infosys: Infosys Limited featured in the pack of the top five gainers in the week ending August 23. The share of Infosys Limited ended at 802.20 up 3.57 percent.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited: The shares of the pharma industry ended 3.16 percent up at Rs 427.80 in the week ending August 23.

TOP 5 LOSERS

YES Bank: Yes Bank Limited ended the week in red. The shares of the bank closed at Rs 59.25 per share on Friday down 25.42 percent a week ago. YES Bank shares fell amid concerns over its 12.6 percent stake in CG Power and Industrial Solution, which is under fire for alleged financial irregularities and unauthorised transactions.

Indiabulls Housing: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited fell 15.05 percent in the week ending August 23 to close at Rs 467.85.

IndusInd Bank: The shares of bank closed at 1439.10 in the week ending August 16, dropped 8.94 percent to end at 1310.50 in the week ending August 23.

Tata Motors: Shares of Tata Motors ended at 11.05 down 8.49 percent on week ending August 23. Tata Motors share price fell after China’s Geely Automobile Holdings reported a 40 percent skid in the midst of a sustained downturn in the world’s biggest auto market, which sparked worry among traders about sales at Tata Motors China.

UltraTech Cement: Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd ended down 8.23 percent at Rs 3,861.80 in the week ending August 23.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,701.16 +228.23 ( +0.63%)

NIFTY 50

10,829.35 +88.00 ( +0.82%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
Indiabulls Hsg 467.85 3.84
Reliance 1,275.85 2.33
HDFC Bank 2,162.70 -0.52
ICICI Bank 395.40 -0.93
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
ICICI Bank 395.75 -0.85
Indiabulls Hsg 467.90 4.00
Bajaj Finance 3,175.35 1.85
Reliance 1,275.95 2.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 351.15 6.75
Vedanta 137.40 6.47
UPL 547.25 5.64
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
BPCL 329.35 5.22
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 137.50 6.55
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
ONGC 122.30 4.66
M&M 533.10 4.09
Coal India 188.05 4.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,310.50 -1.88
ITC 236.10 -1.65
ICICI Bank 395.40 -0.93
Eicher Motors 15,383.45 -0.90
HUL 1,860.00 -0.65
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,310.35 -1.90
ITC 236.00 -1.71
ICICI Bank 395.75 -0.85
Power Grid Corp 201.40 -0.69
HUL 1,859.35 -0.69
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram