Weekly Stocks Update: Top 5 Gainers and Losers for The Week Ended August 23

After trading in red for three-session, Indian stock market benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded 228 points to end at 36,701.16 on Friday, August 23 on hopes of FPI tax rollback and boost in growth following the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Nifty on Friday rose by 88 points to end at 10,829.35 with 41 of its 50 stocks ending in green.

However both the key indicies ended with losses for the week. The Sensex shed 649.17 points or 1.74 percent, while the Nifty lost 218.45 points or 1.98 percent during the week ended August 23.

Here are the top five gainers and losers for the week:

TOP 5 GAINERS

Maruti Suzuki: The top Nifty performer of the week was Maruti Suzuki which was up 4.67 percent. The current price of the stock is Rs 6,254.35.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services Limited was among the top gainers of the week. The price of TCS rose by 3.82 percent over the week ended August 23 to end at 2,247.50 on Friday.

Tech Mahindra: Among the gainers was Tech Mahindra Limited that ended up 3.77 percent at 683.85.

Infosys: Infosys Limited featured in the pack of the top five gainers in the week ending August 23. The share of Infosys Limited ended at 802.20 up 3.57 percent.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited: The shares of the pharma industry ended 3.16 percent up at Rs 427.80 in the week ending August 23.

TOP 5 LOSERS

YES Bank: Yes Bank Limited ended the week in red. The shares of the bank closed at Rs 59.25 per share on Friday down 25.42 percent a week ago. YES Bank shares fell amid concerns over its 12.6 percent stake in CG Power and Industrial Solution, which is under fire for alleged financial irregularities and unauthorised transactions.

Indiabulls Housing: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited fell 15.05 percent in the week ending August 23 to close at Rs 467.85.

IndusInd Bank: The shares of bank closed at 1439.10 in the week ending August 16, dropped 8.94 percent to end at 1310.50 in the week ending August 23.

Tata Motors: Shares of Tata Motors ended at 11.05 down 8.49 percent on week ending August 23. Tata Motors share price fell after China’s Geely Automobile Holdings reported a 40 percent skid in the midst of a sustained downturn in the world’s biggest auto market, which sparked worry among traders about sales at Tata Motors China.

UltraTech Cement: Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd ended down 8.23 percent at Rs 3,861.80 in the week ending August 23.

