Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Weekly Stocks Update: Top Gainers and Losers for the Week Ended September 27

The equity benchmark indices registered their biggest weekly gains in four months for the week ended 27 September. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 2.13% this week to close at 38,822.57, while the Nifty 50 climbed 2.11% to 11,512.40.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 28, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Weekly Stocks Update: Top Gainers and Losers for the Week Ended September 27
Representative image

New Delhi: Indian stock markets continued their rally for a second week after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman last Friday cut corporate tax rates for domestic companies. The equity benchmark indices registered their biggest weekly gains in four months for the week ended 27 September. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 2.13% this week to close at 38,822.57, while the Nifty 50 climbed 2.11% to 11,512.40. Here are the top five gainers and losers for the week:

Top 5 Gainers

BPCL: Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) shot up 16.3% this week on reports that the government is considering selling its entire stake in the company to a global oil firm within this fiscal year.

Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Finserv Ltd shares advanced 11.1% during the week as analysts expected that the earnings boost after the cut in corporate tax rate will give non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) some cushion against a decline in growth.

HPCL: Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) gained 10.3% this week amid a broader rally in stocks of oil marketing companies after crude oil prices slid over 1% during the week.

IOC: Shares of Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC) climbed 9.8% during the week due to a fall in crude oil prices, as mentioned earlier.

Bajaj Finance: Like its twin Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance Ltd also became one of the top Nifty gainers, rising 9.6% this week.

Top 5 Losers

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares declined 12.2% during the week after one of the promoter entities, Yes Capital, sold nearly 1.8% stake in the bank.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares tumbled 10% this week after its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said it was planning to close its UK factories for a week in November to guard against disruption to supply chains from a possible no-deal Brexit.

Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) shares declined 9.2% this week after some mutual funds sold pledged shares of the company leading to concerns that others may follow suit. Though, the promoters have now got an extension of up to six months to pay their dues from most of the mutual funds after the initial deadline ended in September.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd dropped 8.9% this week after a news report suggested that the Delhi High Court has admitted petitions to probe the company. The petition alleged that Indiabulls Housing gave “dubious loans” worth billions to shell companies through firms owned by the group’s founders.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) shares lost 6.8% during the week after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to ‘equal-weight’ from ‘overweight’ with target at Rs 330 per share.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,822.57 -167.17 ( -0.43%)

NIFTY 50

11,512.40 -58.80 ( -0.51%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 48.75 -4.51
Reliance 1,309.05 0.94
SBI 281.20 -0.23
HDFC 2,035.90 -1.32
Maruti Suzuki 6,773.70 -1.22
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Phoenix Mills 687.55 -4.01
Yes Bank 48.80 -4.41
Bajaj Finance 4,065.35 1.61
Liquid Bees 1,000.00 -0.00
Reliance 1,308.75 0.94
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 349.10 1.47
Bajaj Finance 4,057.40 1.41
Kotak Mahindra 1,643.50 1.02
ITC 252.95 1.02
Bajaj Finserv 8,550.35 1.01
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 4,065.35 1.61
Bharti Airtel 348.80 1.41
ITC 252.90 1.02
Reliance 1,308.75 0.94
Kotak Mahindra 1,644.20 0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 157.25 -5.33
Zee Entertain 273.55 -4.59
Yes Bank 48.75 -4.51
IndusInd Bank 1,480.80 -4.34
Tata Steel 359.65 -4.28
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 157.20 -5.39
Yes Bank 48.80 -4.41
Tata Steel 359.55 -4.40
IndusInd Bank 1,483.05 -4.12
ONGC 131.45 -3.98
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram