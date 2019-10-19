Weekly Stocks Update: Top Gainers & Losers for the Week Ended October 18
During the week, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 1,171.3 points, or 3.07% to end at 39,298.38, while the Nifty 50 index added 356.8 points, or 3.15%, to end at 11,661.85.
Representative image.
Indian stock markets had a great run last week on the back of heavy buying by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and earnings that matched expectations. Global developments like progress in the US-China trade talks and a step ahead for the Brexit deal also fueled the rally. During the week ended 18 October, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 1,171.3 points, or 3.07% to end at 39,298.38, while the Nifty 50 index added 356.8 points, or 3.15%, to end at 11,661.85. Here are the top gainers and losers for the week:
Top 5 Gainers
Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares surged by 29.8% this week after media reports suggested that industrialists Sunil Mittal and Sunil Munjal have envisaged interest in acquiring a stake in the private lender.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares advanced by 12.8% during the week as sentiment over business outlook improved after Britain and the EU reached a new Brexit deal.
Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors Ltd gained 11.4% this week after global brokerage firm UBS upgraded its rating on the stock to ‘buy’ from ‘sell’ and also raised target price to Rs 23,000, citing likely volume growth in second half of this financial year.
ONGC: Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) jumped by 11.2% after ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of the company, made a major gas discovery in Brazil and an oil discovery in Colombia.
Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd closed the week up by 10.2% after the company offered pre-mature redemption of all non-convertible debentures (NCDs) maturing in November and December this year.
Top Losers
Infosys: On a weekly basis, Infosys Ltd was the sole loser among the Nifty pack, down 5.8% this week, after the company reported a 6% sequential rise in net profit to Rs 4,019 crore for the September quarter, while revenue increased to Rs 22,629 crore, up 3.8% sequentially.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Reliance
|1,416.35
|1.42
|Indiabulls Hsg
|231.20
|16.80
|Zee Entertain
|250.20
|-5.39
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,302.30
|2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC AMC
|2,882.20
|6.11
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|231.50
|17.42
|Reliance
|1,415.30
|1.37
|IRCTC
|779.20
|7.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Coal India
|205.95
|3.28
|Adani Ports
|421.70
|3.07
|Grasim
|746.50
|3.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,302.30
|2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Coal India
|205.95
|3.31
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,318.15
|2.74
|Power Grid Corp
|202.55
|2.45
|NTPC
|121.00
|2.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|250.20
|-5.39
|Tata Motors
|136.85
|-1.90
|Eicher Motors
|20,275.90
|-1.05
|Bajaj Auto
|3,087.05
|-0.79
|Hindalco
|187.40
|-0.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|136.70
|-1.05
|Bajaj Auto
|3,087.75
|-0.73
|Bharti Airtel
|383.25
|-0.65
|ICICI Bank
|437.75
|-0.64
|Axis Bank
|709.20
|-0.19
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lady Gaga Falls Off Stage With Fan During Concert in Las Vegas, See Video
- Unseen Pictures From Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's Wedding Surface, See Here
- Sorry Pixel 4 But iPhone Users Can Get Free Unlimited Storage on Google Photos
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Looks Radiant as Ever in Her Comeback Appearance on TMKOC
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right