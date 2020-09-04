Western Digital Bets Big On Growing Smart Video Surveillance Market In India

New Delhi: Data storage solutions provider Western Digital Corp is betting big on the burgeoning video surveillance market in the country and is lining up solutions to cater to video and AI analytics requirements of the segment, a top company executive said. Western Digital India Marketing Director Jaganathan Chelliah said smart video solutions have become an integral part of life whether it is at workplaces, home or communities and cities. “Storage is at the heart of the (surveillance) setup. This (surveillance) is an important segment for us. In India, we are seeing a strong adoption of smart video solutions,” he added.

Chelliah noted that there is an increasing demand for artificial intelligence-enabled video cameras and higher 4K and beyond video resolutions that are driving the increased need for on-camera storage. He added that the company’s latest product under its WD Purple surveillance microSD card range is designed specifically for equipment makers, resellers and installers in the mainstream security camera market. “Surveillance recording is different from how normal recording happens. There is 24/7 recording happening, which means data is being written on the card. Data also has to be retrieved quickly for analysis… The new product is designed for low maintenance and high output,” he said.

Chelliah added that the latest product is available in capacities from 32 GB to 512 GB and is priced Rs 569 onwards. “We work closely with all cameraOEMs toensure that themicroSD card is compatible and also on joint initiative, this works well on the enterprise segment,” he said butdid not disclose names of the partners citing non-disclosure pacts with the partners.

According to 6Wresearch, the India video surveillance market size is projected to grow with a CAGR of 16.6 per cent during 2020-26 and the once analog camera-dominated Indian market is now shifting towards IP-based surveillance cameras. The Indian surveillance market is also witnessing an evolution of technology with AI, IoT, and facial recognition getting integrated with surveillance products, as per 6Wresearch.

