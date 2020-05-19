BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

WeWork India Lays Off 20% of Workforce as Covid-19 Lockdowns Weigh

The WeWork logo is seen on a cup at a WeWork office in Beijing, China August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

The WeWork logo is seen on a cup at a WeWork office in Beijing, China August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

In October last year, WeWork India's chief shareholder Jitu Virwani had said the company would be profitable by end of 2020.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 3:01 PM IST
Share this:

WeWork's India franchise said on Tuesday it laid off 100 employees, or 20 per cent of its workforce, as the office-sharing startup joins a slew of firms that are cutting costs and revamping operations as a prolonged nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus has kept people indoors.

A number of Indian startups, including restaurant aggregator Zomato and food delivery service Swiggy, have cut down their employees, as they reshape their business in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has forced 1.3 billion Indians indoors and crippled business.

"We have optimised and planned our team strength based on the core business, as we continue to execute our long-term business strategy in India and aim to be profitable by early 2021," said Karan Virwani, chief executive at WeWork India, set up by real estate firm Embassy Group over 2 years ago.

In October last year, WeWork India's chief shareholder Jitu Virwani had said the company would be profitable by end of 2020.

Softbank Group Corp has poured in more than $13.5 billion into New York-based WeWork.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Also Watch

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading