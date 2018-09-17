English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
What the Merger of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank Means for Customers
In a country where a majority of the population falls in the vast expanse of "middle class", a bank is viewed as a safe treasury to store hard-earned cash. Therefore, any change in bank rules or procedure is viewed with utmost scrutiny.
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: In an effort to consolidate the worsening public sector asset stress, the Centre on Monday decided to merge three state-owned banks — Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank and Bank of Baroda, giving birth to India’s third-largest lender.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with financial services secretary Rajeev Kumar informed that the boards of the three banks will examine the amalgamation proposal.
Meanwhile, other reforms introduced for clean banking include strict enforcement of conditions of loan sanctions, stressed asset vertical in banks, transparent recognition of NPAs, upfront provisioning for losses on NPAs, agenda for reforms, recalling of expensive AT1 bonds, rationalisation of overseas branches and effective management of operational risks, collection of past details of borrowers for loans of over Rs 50 crore.
Earlier, India had asked RBI to prepare a list of candidates for merger among 21 government-controlled lenders as it seeks to strengthen a banking system laden with bad debt. In a meeting in August, finance ministry officials also asked the Reserve Bank of India to suggest a time frame for the consolidation.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
