What is KCR's 'Rythu Bandhu' Scheme, How One Can Apply for it

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) much-publicised farmer direct income support scheme, known as ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme, was an initiative and brainchild of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and was launched in 2014. It is an investment support scheme to support the livelihood of farmers in the state of Telangana. The Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Department of Telangana Government introduced the Rythu Bandhu scheme (RBS) in the year 2018.

The key objective of the RBS is to prevent farmers from taking personal loans at obnoxious interest rates and rescue them from financial pitfalls. Under the scheme, farmers will directly get financial support twice a year, i.e. during the two main harvest seasons.

The scheme envisaged by the TRS patriarch provides financial support for agriculture and horticulture crops. The Telangana government is providing farmers Rs 5,000 per acre per season for purchase of inputs like seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, twice a year, for ‘Rabi’ and ‘Kharif’ seasons. According to the state government figures, close to 58 lakh farmers have reaped the scheme’s benefits.

http://rythubandhu.telangana.gov.in/Default_RB1.aspx

Here are the eligibility details to obtain benefits of the Rythu Bandhu scheme:

· The scheme is only valid for permanent residents of the State of Telangana

· The farmer must be the owner of the land.

· This scheme is only for the small and marginal farmers of the state.

· Commercial farmers and wealthy agricultural labourers cannot reap its benefits and are ineligible for the scheme.

· The farmer should not be holding any Government or private job.

Documents required under the Rythu Bandhu Status 2020 scheme, the farmers must have these following documents:

Aadhar card: The farmer must have an updated Aadhar card for the identity.

Voter ID card: They should have the VOTER ID card of the state.

Below Poverty Line (BPL) certificate: The farmer must have the certificate indicating his belonging to Below Poverty Line Family.

Land ownership papers: The farmer must be the owner of the land and should possess and submit proof of ownership of the land.

Caste certificate: The farmer has to submit the caste certificate to verify whether he belongs to SC, ST or BW classes.

Address or Domicile proof: As the scheme is only applicable to the farmers of Telangana, the farmer has to submit his/her domicile proof for the scheme.

Bank account details: The farmer has to furnish the bank account details.

How to apply online for the Rythu Bandhu Scheme 2020-21

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Treasury and Account Department (https://treasury.telangana.gov.in/)

Step 2: Click on the link of Rythu Bandhu Status 2020 schemes Rabi details

Step 3: Select the Year and PPBNO number and click on submit

Step 4: Fill all the details as described on the form

Step 5: Upload documents if required

Step 6: Thoroughly verify and hit submit for final submission