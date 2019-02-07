English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
What Kind of Start-ups Will be Exempt from Angel Tax? I-T Dept to Decide Soon
Startups will have to provide account details and return of income for last three years. Similarly, investors would also have to give their net worth details and return of income.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department will soon decide on the kind of startups that can be exempted from angel tax, a top official said Thursday.
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra said they have received several suggestions from startups on exempting them from angel tax.
"Very shortly we will find out a solution on the basis of the suggestions we have received. We will have to decide which startups are real startups and how they can be exempted from Section 56(2) of Income Tax Act," he said.
Chandra said even earlier, any startup recognised by DPITT was exempt from Section 56(2) and tax notices sent to startups over funding have been stayed.
Last week, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), along with tax officials, met startup industry representatives to hear their suggestions.
The meeting comes against the backdrop of various startups raising concerns on notices sent to them under Section 56(2) of I-T Act to pay taxes on angel funds.
The Section provides that the amount raised by a startup in excess of its fair market value would be deemed as income from other sources and would be taxed at 30 per cent.
Touted as an anti-abuse measure, this Section was introduced in 2012. It is dubbed as angel tax due to its impact on investments made by angel investors in startup ventures.
Last month, the government eased the procedure for seeking income tax exemption by startups on investments from angel funds and prescribed a 45-day deadline for a decision on such applications.
The new procedure says that to seek exemption, a startup should apply, with all documents, to DPIIT. The application of the recognised startup shall then be moved to CBDT. A startup recognised by DPIIT would be eligible to seek exemption, subject to certain conditions.
Startups will have to provide account details and return of income for last three years. Similarly, investors would also have to give their net worth details and return of income.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra said they have received several suggestions from startups on exempting them from angel tax.
"Very shortly we will find out a solution on the basis of the suggestions we have received. We will have to decide which startups are real startups and how they can be exempted from Section 56(2) of Income Tax Act," he said.
Chandra said even earlier, any startup recognised by DPITT was exempt from Section 56(2) and tax notices sent to startups over funding have been stayed.
Last week, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), along with tax officials, met startup industry representatives to hear their suggestions.
The meeting comes against the backdrop of various startups raising concerns on notices sent to them under Section 56(2) of I-T Act to pay taxes on angel funds.
The Section provides that the amount raised by a startup in excess of its fair market value would be deemed as income from other sources and would be taxed at 30 per cent.
Touted as an anti-abuse measure, this Section was introduced in 2012. It is dubbed as angel tax due to its impact on investments made by angel investors in startup ventures.
Last month, the government eased the procedure for seeking income tax exemption by startups on investments from angel funds and prescribed a 45-day deadline for a decision on such applications.
The new procedure says that to seek exemption, a startup should apply, with all documents, to DPIIT. The application of the recognised startup shall then be moved to CBDT. A startup recognised by DPIIT would be eligible to seek exemption, subject to certain conditions.
Startups will have to provide account details and return of income for last three years. Similarly, investors would also have to give their net worth details and return of income.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance Infra
|114.55
|-25.76
|Reliance
|1,298.25
|-0.92
|Rel Capital
|115.25
|-20.02
|Sun Pharma
|437.70
|5.06
|Yes Bank
|179.75
|1.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance Infra
|114.90
|-25.39
|Rel Capital
|115.45
|-19.69
|Reliance
|1,298.45
|-0.87
|Yes Bank
|179.35
|1.73
|Sun Pharma
|437.20
|5.25
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|437.80
|5.09
|Tata Motors
|184.80
|3.53
|Bajaj Auto
|2,859.95
|3.24
|Zee Entertain
|400.15
|3.13
|Eicher Motors
|21,646.00
|2.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|437.20
|5.25
|Tata Motors
|184.65
|3.62
|Bajaj Auto
|2,857.25
|3.10
|Hero Motocorp
|2,934.75
|2.07
|Yes Bank
|179.35
|1.73
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|274.20
|-1.83
|Hindalco
|208.85
|-1.21
|Reliance
|1,298.25
|-0.92
|Tech Mahindra
|805.00
|-0.78
|GAIL
|338.10
|-0.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,298.45
|-0.87
|ONGC
|146.05
|-0.41
|IndusInd Bank
|1,519.15
|-0.47
|HDFC
|1,980.50
|-0.35
|Asian Paints
|1,461.00
|-0.33
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Messi Unable to Inspire Barca Winner as Madrid Hold on for Draw
- 'Not a Single Person Got Up to Go to Pee,' Say Russo Brothers After Avengers Endgame Test Screening
- Shibani Dandekar on Dating Rumours With Farhan Akhtar: I Expect People to Understand from the Pictures
- WhatsApp Says Emphasis on Traceability of Messages in Proposed Regulations Threatens Its Existence in India
- Renault Duster AMT Gets Rs 1 Lakh Cheaper Than Before, Now Priced at Rs 12.10 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results