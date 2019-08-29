Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

What Lipstick is Telling Us About the Indian Economy? Hint: It’s in the Red

Colour cosmetics brands have reported double-digit growth, indicating that the ‘lipstick index’, a marker of slowdown, holds true for the Indian market as well.

News18.com

Updated:August 29, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
What Lipstick is Telling Us About the Indian Economy? Hint: It’s in the Red
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...

New Delhi: The ‘lipstick index’, a typical marker of slowdown in western markets, seems to have hit India with the colour cosmetics market reporting double-digit growth even as sectors like automobiles and real estate are witnessing a slowdown.

According to a report in Times of India, both Lakme and L’oreal clocked double-digit growth rates, indicating at the ‘lipstick index’. The rationale of this index dates back to 2001 when the chairman of Estée Lauder, Leonard Lauder, discovered that they were selling more lipsticks when the economy was tanking. Several colour cosmetic brands indicated similar trends in 2001 and 2008 slowdown.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), which markets Lakme, feels colour cosmetics are less affected by slowdown as consumer usage is still low, as per the report.

Economists have explained it with the theory that consumption of inferior goods increases with the fall in income. Lipsticks are not exactly inferior goods, but cheaper substitutes to expensive indulgences. A Rs 600 L’oreal is still a good distraction. A New York Times article calls it a mood booster in times when people find bags too expensive.

Most of the brands have several lines of lipstick in a different price range that becomes attractive to all categories of shoppers. If not a premium, Lakme lipstick worth Rs 800 and Rs 200 are also available.

Consumers may also be buying multiple lipsticks with each launch that has around 20 new shades. An HUL spokesperson adds that there are consumers who may just pick one-two shades annually.

L’Oreal India is also growing in "high double digits" which gets 35-40 percent of its sales from colour cosmetics, as per the company spokesperson in the report. He adds that rising awareness and education about makeup are responsible for the growth, with YouTube and social media playing an important role in it.

L’Oreal’s drugstore brand, Maybelline, has also been driving volumes in categories like “creamy matt” which costs around Rs 299. Nykaa’s chief business officer also agrees that the business is doing great for them. With new consumers entering the market, Nykaa clocked 115 percent growth in 2018-19.

The “Lipstick index” does not necessarily indicate an approaching recession, but it has been true during slowdowns. The Indian market is an example.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,104.03 -347.81 ( -0.93%)

NIFTY 50

10,959.90 -86.20 ( -0.78%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
RBL Bank 321.50 2.44
Indiabulls Hsg 453.80 -0.75
Yes Bank 57.90 -2.69
Sun Pharma 433.90 5.04
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 57.85 -2.77
Indiabulls Hsg 453.30 -0.82
RBL Bank 321.60 2.53
Reliance 1,240.50 -1.79
Tata Motors 115.25 -0.95
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 434.15 5.10
JSW Steel 211.90 2.99
NTPC 120.30 0.33
Coal India 187.95 1.57
Bharti Infratel 255.20 2.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 434.15 5.18
Vedanta 135.60 2.57
Coal India 188.50 1.78
ONGC 123.85 2.23
Maruti Suzuki 6,114.95 0.33
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 57.90 -2.69
SBI 275.20 -3.40
HDFC 2,132.85 -2.48
M&M 529.90 -1.82
Axis Bank 661.75 -2.43
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 277.10 -2.74
Yes Bank 57.85 -2.77
HDFC 2,132.90 -2.49
Axis Bank 661.90 -2.39
Kotak Mahindra 1,449.50 -2.30
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram