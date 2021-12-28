WhatsApp Pay: Now, Check Your Bank Balance Using WhatsApp; A Step-by-Step Guide

Check Bank Balance on WhatsApp: In today’s digital-first approach that the world has been following, checking your bank balance whenever you want has become quite common. However, traditionally, one needs to have the mobile application of the particular bank or log in to their website to check the bank balance. This applies for all banks. However, as technology moves forward, these systems become easier everyday. With the Unified Payment Interface or UPI, the process has become even smoother, whereby which customers of any bank can check their bank balance and other details in a matter of few seconds and clicks.

WhatsApp, the online messaging platform used by millions in the country, has recently launched the payment method in India. Therefore, WhatsApp users who have registered for the WhatsApp Pay service will be able to check their bank balance.

WhatsApp Pay in an in-chat payments service, and works just like any other UPI services like Google Pay and PhonePe. WhatsApp Pay was launched in February 2018 in India as part of a trial run. “We’re excited and privileged to partner with State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and AXIS Bank to bring simple and secure digital payments to WhatsApp users across India. UPI is a transformative service and we jointly have the opportunity to bring the benefits of our digital economy and financial inclusion to a large number of users who have not had full access to them before," WhatsApp had said in a press release in 2020.

So, like every other UPI service, you can check your bank account balance on WhatsApp now, if you have registered for WhatsApp Pay.

Here is how to check bank balance on WhatsApp

Method A:

Step 1: Click on WhatsApp on your mobile phone and go to the app. Tap on the three dots on the upper right corner on your screen and tap on Settings

Step 2: After this, go to the Payments option. Now choose the relevant bank account, where you want to check your balance

Step 3: Click on the View Account Balance Option

Step 4: UPI Payment methods are secure and therefore you have to enter your PIN after this

Step 5: Your account balance will be displayed after you enter your PIN

Method B:

Here, you can check your balance while sending money too another account. Follow these steps to know how to to it:

Step 1: From the payment notification screen on the WhasApp application, click on your preferred payment method

Step 2: Now, click on the View Account Balance option

Step 3: If you have multiple bank accounts registered with the WhatsApp Pay feature, select the relevant account whose balance you want to know

Step 4: Enter your UPI PIN

Step 5: Your bank balance will be displayed on the WhatsApp app screen

Though the methods of checking the bank balance on WhastApp Pay is largely similar to that of Google Pay, PhonePe or other UPI apps, the main difference is that a user does not have to download a separate app to use the UPI feature. However, if you want to set up a UPI account on WhatsApp, you have to approve of the terms and conditions regarding the privacy policy. Your WhatsApp number must be linked to your relevant bank account when you are making payments in order to ensure a faster process. To facilitate payments, it is also advised to have the latest version of WhatsApp.

