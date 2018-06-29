GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
When ICICI Bank's New Non-Executive Chairman Knocked His Juniors' Doors to Introduce Himself

GC Chaturvedi is a retired IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre (1977 batch) and has served as the secretary of ministry of petroleum and natural gas starting May 3, 2011.

News18.com

Updated:June 29, 2018, 3:30 PM IST
File photo of Girish Chandra Chaturvedi. (Image: LinkedIn)
New Delhi: ICICI Bank, currently facing management turmoil, has appointed trusted government hand and former petroleum secretary GC Chaturvedi as their new non-executive chairman.

Chaturvedi is a retired IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre (1977 batch) and has served as the secretary of ministry of petroleum and natural gas starting May 3, 2011.

His juniors remember him as “unassuming” and “cordial”.

Former IAS officials reminiscence that the top officer on his first day in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas as secretary when he decided to knock on the doors of all joint secretaries and directors, and personally introduce himself, a rarity in the hierarchy-conscious bureaucracy.

Chaturvedi took over as the secretary when Jaipal Reddy was in charge of the portfolio. His association with Reddy can be traced back to the minister's days in the Urban Development Ministry.

As a Special Director General in the Organising Committee of the Commonwealth Games since April 26, 2010, Chaturvedi would came in touch with Reddy for matters related to Delhi.

He has also served as an Additional Secretary (Financial Services) in the ministry of finance. He has held various senior level positions with Government of India, including Special Director General (Finance & Accounts), at secretary-level in Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports among others.

He worked with the government of UP in various capacities for over a decade. He has also earlier served as a director of Canara Bank Ltd. and United India Insurance Co. Ltd.

Chaturvedi holds an M.Sc in Physics & Social Policy from London School of Economics. He holds a doctorate in economic history from the University of Oxford.​

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
