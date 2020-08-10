BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

‘Where China Enjoys Big Share…’: Gadkari Says India Will Manufacture Select Products to Boost Market Share

In this representational photo, a man loads plastic boxes into a truck. (Reuters/File)

The government aims to attract foreign investments in pre-identified areas, promote joint ventures and support local businesses to expand India's share of global markets.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 10, 2020, 2:02 PM IST
The Narendra Modi government plans to promote the manufacturing of selected products, especially lines in which China enjoys a big share in the global market, as part of efforts to reduce imports and push exports, Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

The government aims to attract foreign investments in pre-identified areas, promote joint ventures and support local businesses to expand India's share of global markets, Nitin Gadkari, minister for MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises), told a virtual conference.

"There is an opportunity for India in sectors where China enjoys a big share in the global market," he said.

In the last few months, the government has announced production-linked incentives for manufacturing of electronics, medical devices and pharmaceutical products while putting restrictions on imports of Chinese products.

